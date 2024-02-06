Springfield City Council Proposes $20 Million Bond for Street Repairs

In a decisive move, the Springfield City Council has put forth a $20 million street preservation bond for citizens' approval in the forthcoming May 21, 2024 vote. The proposal envisages an overhaul of six vital streets, assigning one each to the city's wards. The bond is projected to finance preliminary engineering, compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), property impacts, and actual construction work.

An Increased Investment with Lower Tax Implications

In comparison to the previous bond endorsed in 2018, the new one represents a twofold increase in cost. However, it proposes a lower tax rate of 74 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value. Under this scheme, an average homeowner in Springfield can expect an annual outlay of around $135 for these infrastructure enhancements.

Choosing the Streets for Repair

The city council and staff have acknowledged that certain severely deteriorated streets, such as 42nd and 28th streets, aren't part of this initiative. These require more extensive reconstruction efforts and will be addressed via alternative funding. The streets earmarked for the bond include Harlow Road, G Street, 58th Street, Daisy Street, 36th Street, and Aspen Street. Each has been chosen considering its specific state of disrepair and significance to the community. For instance, Harlow Road needs attention to prevent further deterioration, G Street is a crucial connector to a hospital, and Aspen Street, despite numerous citizen complaints, requires the addition of a sidewalk near an elementary school.

Additional Funding and Backup Projects

The city also anticipates receiving $415,000 in funding from Lane County for the Aspen Street project, contingent upon the city's annexation of the area. The council has identified three backup projects that could potentially be funded should the primary six come in under budget or face unforeseen hurdles that stall their completion.