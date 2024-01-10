Spring Valley Man Convicted for Attempted Murder; Faces Seven Years

A Spring Valley man, James Robert Patton, has been convicted of attempted second-degree murder, burglary, and two counts of aggravated assault following a brutal attack on Kenneth Wallace. The jury verdict in Yavapai County, Arizona, was handed down after Patton intruded into Wallace’s home, launching a savage assault that saw Wallace being stabbed multiple times, a gash inflicted on his throat being the most severe.

Swift Intervention Saves Victim

Wallace’s life was hanging in the balance following the attack, but the quick response by members of the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the Mayer Fire Department, and medical staff ensured his survival. Wallace’s 15-year-old daughter, who was present during the incident, had the presence of mind to call for help, setting in motion a swift rescue operation.

The Capture of Patton

Patton managed to evade immediate capture, going into hiding for four days after the incident. He was eventually located near the Agua Fria River, where he surrendered to deputies. The authorities found bloody clothing near his hideout which, through DNA analysis, was linked to both Patton and his victim, providing concrete evidence of his guilt.

Impending Punishment

The conviction sees Patton facing a minimum of seven years in prison, with his sentencing hearing scheduled for February 6th, 2024, in Yavapai County Superior Court. The case serves as a stark reminder of the violent crimes that can occur within quiet communities, and the crucial role of law enforcement and emergency services in maintaining public safety.