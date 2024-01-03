Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor

As the clock ticks toward Tuesday night, the City Council of Spokane Valley, Washington, is poised to pick one of their own to serve as Mayor for a new two-year term. The Mayor of Spokane Valley shoulders the significant responsibility of guiding City Council meetings and acting as the city’s emissary at ceremonial events. While the city manager oversees the day-to-day operations, the Mayor’s role as the face of the city government cannot be overstated.

Current Mayor in the Run for Second Term

The present Mayor, Pam Haley, who clinched her victory in 2022 by a hair’s breadth of 4 to 3, is vying for a second term. Standing between her and the office are two former Mayors, Ben Wick and Rod Higgins. The intrigue of the upcoming meeting is heightened by the anticipation of not only the Mayoral selection but also the appointment of a deputy mayor—a role currently embraced by Rod Higgins.

Mayor’s Role Beyond Ceremonial Representation

While the Mayor of Spokane Valley is not entrenched in the city’s everyday operations, the role extends beyond merely presiding over meetings and ceremonial events. The Mayor is the face of the city government, a symbol of the city’s aspirations and values. The choice of Mayor reflects the direction in which the city council and, by extension, the citizens wish to steer their city.

Awaiting the Verdict

The City Council’s decision, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, January 2nd, at 6 p.m at the CenterPlace Great Room, will reverberate through the corridors of the city’s governance, impacting not just the council members but every citizen of Spokane Valley. As the city waits with bated breath, it is clear that the outcome will mark more than just the beginning of a new term—it will shape the city’s narrative in the coming years.