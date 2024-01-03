en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Spokane Valley Holds Its Breath as City Council Readies to Pick Mayor

As the clock ticks toward Tuesday night, the City Council of Spokane Valley, Washington, is poised to pick one of their own to serve as Mayor for a new two-year term. The Mayor of Spokane Valley shoulders the significant responsibility of guiding City Council meetings and acting as the city’s emissary at ceremonial events. While the city manager oversees the day-to-day operations, the Mayor’s role as the face of the city government cannot be overstated.

Current Mayor in the Run for Second Term

The present Mayor, Pam Haley, who clinched her victory in 2022 by a hair’s breadth of 4 to 3, is vying for a second term. Standing between her and the office are two former Mayors, Ben Wick and Rod Higgins. The intrigue of the upcoming meeting is heightened by the anticipation of not only the Mayoral selection but also the appointment of a deputy mayor—a role currently embraced by Rod Higgins.

Mayor’s Role Beyond Ceremonial Representation

While the Mayor of Spokane Valley is not entrenched in the city’s everyday operations, the role extends beyond merely presiding over meetings and ceremonial events. The Mayor is the face of the city government, a symbol of the city’s aspirations and values. The choice of Mayor reflects the direction in which the city council and, by extension, the citizens wish to steer their city.

Awaiting the Verdict

The City Council’s decision, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, January 2nd, at 6 p.m at the CenterPlace Great Room, will reverberate through the corridors of the city’s governance, impacting not just the council members but every citizen of Spokane Valley. As the city waits with bated breath, it is clear that the outcome will mark more than just the beginning of a new term—it will shape the city’s narrative in the coming years.

0
Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded

By Rafia Tasleem

Napolioni Kurusiga Discharged Without Conviction: A Lesson in Responsibility

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Kansas District Court Portal Resumes Operations After Fall 2023 Cyberattack

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Burglary Attempt in Pasco Leads to Confrontation and Arrest

By Nimrah Khatoon

Cork Woman Faces Court over Teenagers' Robbery Charges ...
@Courts & Law · 56 seconds
Cork Woman Faces Court over Teenagers' Robbery Charges ...
heart comment 0
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
No Criminal Wrongdoing Found in Corruption Allegations Against Deputy Attorney-General Savvas Angelides, Investigation Reveals

By BNN Correspondents

No Criminal Wrongdoing Found in Corruption Allegations Against Deputy Attorney-General Savvas Angelides, Investigation Reveals
The Misinformation Menace: Unmasking America’s Daily Encounter with Falsehoods

By Quadri Adejumo

The Misinformation Menace: Unmasking America's Daily Encounter with Falsehoods
Active Shooter Training at Griffith High School: A Commitment to Community Safety

By BNN Correspondents

Active Shooter Training at Griffith High School: A Commitment to Community Safety
Latest Headlines
World News
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
42 seconds
Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers: An NFL Showdown
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
44 seconds
YSRCP Government's Efforts in Augmenting Social Security Pension Lauded
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
57 seconds
Clemson Receiver Brannon Spector Departs, Leaving Legacy and Gap
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
1 min
WrestleMania 40: The Rock and Roman Reigns Match Teased
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
1 min
Carson Advises Biden: Look to Successful Past Policies and Address Economic Concerns
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
1 min
WWE Superstar Grayson Waller's New Year Resolution: A Short-Lived Promise?
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
1 min
Kenyan Swimmers Set to Make Waves at Genocide Memorial Championship in Rwanda
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
1 min
Baystate Health's New Year Call: Register as Organ Donors
New Year's Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes
1 min
New Year's Resolutions Give Way to Sustainable Lifestyle Changes
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
20 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
4 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app