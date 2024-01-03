en English
Politics

Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:47 pm EST
In a move that could significantly alter the way the public engages with their elected representatives, the Spokane City Council is mulling over a proposal to modify its public comment policy. The proposed change, put forth by Council President Betsy Wilkerson, aims to dedicate one meeting per month specifically for open forum testimony, bringing an end to the existing practice of allowing public comment at every legislative meeting.

Shifting the Status Quo

At present, the council allows the public to comment on legislative issues during Monday evening meetings. Additionally, an open forum period grants citizens the opportunity to voice their opinions on non-agenda matters. However, recent meetings have seen a few individuals monopolizing the speaking slots, specifically in the wake of a resolution condemning a terrorist attack against Israel.

Concerns and Counterpoints

The proposed changes have elicited mixed reactions from council members and citizens alike. Some are of the view that the change may curtail accessibility to the council, whereas others believe it will pave the way for a wider array of topics to be discussed. The adoption of this resolution could necessitate a restructuring of legislative meetings since the single open forum session would necessitate the removal of legislative actions from the meeting’s agenda.

Voices of Dissent

Councilman Jonathan Bingle has voiced his opposition to the changes, proposing instead to divide the open forum into two sections. Councilman Paul Dillon has also raised concerns about the potential limitation of public input. Despite the dissent, Wilkerson is confident that she has the majority backing for the changes but has also expressed her openness to amending the rules if they fall short of expectations.

The council is set to cast their votes on the proposal during their inaugural meeting of the year, a decision that could redefine how the citizens of Spokane interact with their elected representatives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

