Splatsin First Nation By-Election: Key Developments and Candidates

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
The upcoming by-election for the Splatsin First Nation council is set to be a notable event, with its outcomes poised to shape the future of the community. Following an initial nomination process that saw 29 members vying for council seats and four candidates proposed for the chief’s role, the contenders are gradually being whittled down. This reduction comes as a result of the acceptance of nominations and the vetting of qualifications, leaving three candidates running for the chief’s seat: Michael Christian, Nerissa Joseph, and George William.

A Noteworthy Absence

One of the more significant developments in this by-election is the removal of former chief Wayne Christian’s name from the ballot. The circumstances surrounding this decision and its potential implications for the election and the community at large remain to be fully explored.

The Remaining Council Candidates

For the council positions, the remaining candidates include Anthony Antoine, Trina Antoine, Edna Felix, Yvonne Felix, Stephanie Harry, Phyllis Jezewsky, River Johnson (Cook), Bryce Jones, Miranda Kimbasket, Lawrence Lee, Gloria Morgan, Crystal Morris, Sherman Nicholas, and Vikki Tronson. Advance polls are set to take place on January 11, leading up to the official election day on January 22, 2024.

Triggering the By-Election

The by-election was initiated following the findings of the Splatsin Complaints and Appeal Board. The board determined that Kukpi7 Doug Thomas and Councillor Beverly Thomas had misused gas cards and made unauthorized bank draft signatures while suspended. Despite these allegations, Kukpi7 Doug Thomas maintained that the drafts were intended to fund a forensic audit of the band’s finances, a claim that adds another layer of complexity to this unfolding saga.

author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

