Special Election in Oskaloosa, Iowa: Fourth Ward Seat Up for Grabs

Oskaloosa, Iowa - The Fourth Ward City Council seat, recently vacated by Steve Burnett's resignation, will be filled through a special election scheduled for April 2nd, 2024, as announced by the City Council of Oskaloosa. The election will take place at the former YMCA building on 414 North 3rd Street, giving Fourth Ward residents an opportunity to exercise their democratic right to choose their representative.

Special Election: A Call for Civic Engagement

With Burnett's departure, the City Council is eager to engage the community in the democratic process. Prospective candidates have until March 8, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. to file an Affidavit of Candidacy and a Nomination Petition with a minimum of 10 signatures from eligible voters. Forms can be obtained from the office of the Oskaloosa City Clerk or online, making it more convenient for interested individuals to participate.

Candidate Qualifications and Key Dates

To ensure a fair and transparent process, candidates must meet specific qualifications. They must be residents of the Fourth Ward and eligible to vote in the City of Oskaloosa. Additionally, candidates must comply with the deadline for filing their Affidavit of Candidacy and Nomination Petition to be considered for the special election.

Contact Information and Further Inquiries

For any questions or concerns regarding the special election, individuals are encouraged to contact Rick Watts. His expertise and guidance will undoubtedly help navigate the process and ensure a smooth election that reflects the will of the Fourth Ward residents.

In conclusion, the special election presents an opportunity for Oskaloosa's Fourth Ward residents to engage in the democratic process and elect a representative who will advocate for their interests. With clear guidelines and accessible resources, the City Council of Oskaloosa has taken significant steps to ensure a fair and inclusive election. As April 2nd approaches, anticipation grows for the new chapter in the Fourth Ward's political landscape.

Note: This article does not endorse any candidate or express personal opinions. It aims to provide factual information on the upcoming special election in Oskaloosa, Iowa.