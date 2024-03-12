Special Counsel Hur Testifies on Biden's Memory in Classified Docs Inquiry, Ignites Bipartisan Debate

Special Counsel Robert Hur has defended his assessment of President Joe Biden's "poor memory", as he gave testimony before members of the United States Congress on Tuesday. Hur told the House Judiciary Committee that the evaluation was fundamental to his investigation into whether the president intentionally hoarded classified documents during his time out of office. "My task was to determine whether the president retained or disclosed national defence information willfully — meaning knowingly and with the intent to do something the law forbids," Hur told the committee. "For that reason, I had to consider the president's memory and overall mental state."

Background and Bipartisan Criticism

Questions about Biden's memory arose after Hur released a special report in February that described the president fumbling to recall details, including dates surrounding his son Beau's death. In the report, Hur wrote that Biden, 81, would present to a jury "as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory". He did not recommend pressing charges. Nevertheless, his conclusions elicited criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Democrats have accused the investigator of gratuitously referencing Biden's age — which has become a charged election issue in 2024, as voters question whether he is fit for a second term. Republicans, meanwhile, seized on Hur's report to suggest Biden was getting preferential treatment compared with former President Donald Trump, who has been indicted on charges related to retaining classified documents.

Controversy and Clarification

Hur, a registered Republican, addressed the controversy in his testimony on Tuesday. "My assessment in the report about the relevance of the president's memory was necessary and accurate and fair," Hur told legislators. "I did not sanitise my explanation, nor did I disparage the president unfairly." But top members of both parties in the House pushed back against Hur's assessment on Tuesday. "You cannot tell me you're so naive as to think your words would not have created a political firestorm," Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat, said during the hearing, criticising Hur's repeated invocation of Biden's age.

Trump also weighed in on the hearing. "The DOJ [Department of Justice] gave Biden, and virtually every other person and President, a free pass," he posted on social media. "Me, I'm still fighting!!!" For his part, Hur told legislators that "partisan politics had no place whatsoever in my work." Still, transcripts of the interviews Hur and his team had with Biden offer a more nuanced look at what happened, calling into question both Hur's and Biden's characterisations of how the events played out.