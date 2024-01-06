en English
Politics

Speaker Mike Johnson Praises Gov. Abbott’s Border Control Amid Federal Lawsuit

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:04 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:53 am EST
Speaker Mike Johnson Praises Gov. Abbott’s Border Control Amid Federal Lawsuit

In a display of support for Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s immigration law enforcement, Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, has voiced his approval of the Governor’s stringent border enforcement measures. This comes amidst a heated legal dispute between the state of Texas and the current federal administration.

“Gov. Abbott has heroically done more to enforce the law than the president has. And how has this admin. responded? They have sued … to strike down their ability to put up buoys in the water and razor wire and the rest,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Johnson Applauds Abbott’s Border Enforcement

Mike Johnson, expressing his stance on the ongoing immigration debate, has lauded the Texas Governor for his actions at the Texas-Mexico border, which he perceives as more effective than the measures taken by the incumbent presidential administration. Governor Abbott’s initiatives, such as the deployment of buoys in the water and the erection of razor wire to bolster border security, have encountered legal obstacles from the federal government.

Federal Lawsuit Against Texas’ Immigration Measures

The current administration has initiated legal actions against Texas with the aim of putting a stop to these border enforcement measures. The federal government’s stance suggests that it views these measures as an overreach or inappropriate, a perspective that has sparked a broader political debate over immigration policies and border control. The U.S. Department of Justice, representing the United States, has lodged a lawsuit against Texas and Governor Abbott over an ‘unconstitutional’ immigration law. This law, Senate Bill 4, allegedly infringes the Constitution’s supremacy and foreign commerce clauses, which grant the federal government the authority over immigration and international borders.

Contrasting Approaches and Legal Battles

These legal battles offer a glimpse into the starkly contrasting viewpoints between state and federal officials concerning border control and immigration enforcement. The ongoing conflict underscores the contentious nature of the immigration debate in the United States, with the Texas border serving as a focal point for this national discussion. The stand taken by Speaker Johnson, in favor of Governor Abbott’s enforcement measures, sheds light on the division within the political spectrum regarding the best approach to address immigration issues.

 

 

 

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

