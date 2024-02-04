Speaker Mike Johnson Denies Trump's Influence on Border Deal Decisions

In a recent interview, Speaker Mike Johnson vehemently denied the assertion that former President Donald Trump is manipulating decisions in the House pertaining to a potential border deal. A notion that has been creating ripples in the political sphere. Johnson, setting the record straight, emphasized his autonomous role in decision-making and underlined that he has been an advocate for specific border security measures long before Trump's tenure.

Johnson's Stand on Border Security

Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, stated his stance on border security unequivocally. He asserted that any border deal should be analogous to H.R. 2, a conservative border deal known for its strict stance. Johnson reinforced his independent position and denied that Trump was swaying his decisions, stating that he has remained consistent throughout. The Speaker emphasized that he is the one calling the shots for the House, dispelling rumors of outside influence.

Senate Nears Bipartisan Agreement

As this discussion unfolds, lawmakers are on the cusp of reaching a bipartisan border deal in the Senate. Several Republicans have started insisting that President Biden already possesses the power to act via executive authority. This approach, however, met with limited success during Trump's presidency. Despite this, the Republicans believe that the President can utilize his executive power to address the pressing issue of border security.

Trump's Opposition to Border Deal

In the midst of this political maelstrom, Trump has been discouraging Republicans, both publicly and privately, from accepting a border deal. The former president argues that rejecting the deal could potentially benefit his 2024 presidential campaign. Despite Trump's strategic approach, Johnson maintains that his stance on border security is devoid of Trump's influence and is solely focused on the critical need to control the flow of immigration.