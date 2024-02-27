Speaker Abbas Advocates for National Assembly Inclusion in NIPSS Training Programs

On a significant day in Abuja, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Abbas Tajudeen, underscored the necessity of integrating members of the National Assembly into the training programs offered by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS). This proposal was made during a comprehensive dialogue with NIPSS's management, researchers, and partners, spotlighting the importance of legislative experiences in shaping policy and strategic studies in Nigeria.

The Speaker's proposition to allocate annual slots for National Assembly members at NIPSS underlines an innovative approach to governance and policy-making. By advocating for a collaborative learning environment that includes both the Executive and the Legislature, Hon Abbas Tajudeen aims to enhance the quality and relevance of NIPSS programs. This initiative not only broadens the perspective within the training sessions but also fosters a more inclusive and comprehensive understanding of national issues among Nigeria's key policymakers.

NIPSS: A Beacon of Policy and Strategic Studies

Established in 1979, NIPSS stands as Nigeria's premier think-tank and policy research institution, nestled in Kuru, Jos, Plateau State. The institution has played a pivotal role in shaping the nation's policy direction through its rigorous training programs, research, and strategic studies. The recent launch of the 'Regional Citizenship Dialogue Programme' by NIPSS further emphasizes its commitment to addressing pressing governmental challenges in West Africa, especially in times of political turmoil.

During the meeting, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the Director-General of NIPSS, highlighted several challenges faced by the institution, including the need for additional land for security purposes and improved remuneration for its staff. The Speaker, acknowledging these challenges, assured the NIPSS management of the House's willingness to support, particularly in amending the NIPSS Act to address these concerns. This dialogue between the legislative leadership and NIPSS underscores a mutual commitment to enhancing Nigeria's policy and strategic development landscape.

The discussion between Speaker Abbas Tajudeen and NIPSS's leadership marks a pivotal moment in Nigeria's policy-making process. By advocating for the inclusion of the Legislature in NIPSS training programs, the Speaker is championing a more integrated and multifaceted approach to governance and strategic planning. As this proposal moves forward, it holds the potential to enrich Nigeria's policy-making ecosystem, fostering greater collaboration and insight across the nation's highest levels of government.