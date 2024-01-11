Spanish Hard-Left Party Backs South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel at UN Court

A faction within Spain’s coalition government is backing South Africa’s high-profile legal case against Israel at the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ). The hard-left party within Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government has voiced support for the case, which accuses Israel of genocide, marking a significant stance on a contentious international issue.

South Africa’s Case at the ICJ

The case, lodged by South Africa, marks a historic moment at the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, arguing that Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of thousands and the destruction of substantial infrastructure. Furthermore, South Africa alleges that Israel has prevented the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to those in need, thereby creating a risk of death by starvation and disease.

Spain’s Hard-Left Party Stands with South Africa

The support from Spain’s hard-left party for South Africa’s case highlights the diversity of opinions within the Spanish government. This development signifies a stance on the international level regarding Israel’s policies and actions in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The party considers its backing of South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ as a “necessary step”.

International Implications

The case’s implications extend far beyond Israel and South Africa, shedding light on the complex international relations and diplomatic considerations surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. The case has attracted wide international attention, with various countries and parties taking distinct political stances. The hard-left party’s support for the case against Israel marks a significant move within Spain’s coalition government, amidst a global backdrop of diverse opinions.