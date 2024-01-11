en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
International Relations

Spanish Hard-Left Party Backs South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel at UN Court

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:45 pm EST
Spanish Hard-Left Party Backs South Africa’s Genocide Case Against Israel at UN Court

A faction within Spain’s coalition government is backing South Africa’s high-profile legal case against Israel at the United Nations’ International Court of Justice (ICJ). The hard-left party within Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s government has voiced support for the case, which accuses Israel of genocide, marking a significant stance on a contentious international issue.

South Africa’s Case at the ICJ

The case, lodged by South Africa, marks a historic moment at the ICJ, the principal judicial organ of the United Nations. South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians, arguing that Israeli military operations in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of thousands and the destruction of substantial infrastructure. Furthermore, South Africa alleges that Israel has prevented the delivery of essential humanitarian aid to those in need, thereby creating a risk of death by starvation and disease.

Spain’s Hard-Left Party Stands with South Africa

The support from Spain’s hard-left party for South Africa’s case highlights the diversity of opinions within the Spanish government. This development signifies a stance on the international level regarding Israel’s policies and actions in the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The party considers its backing of South Africa’s case against Israel at the ICJ as a “necessary step”.

International Implications

The case’s implications extend far beyond Israel and South Africa, shedding light on the complex international relations and diplomatic considerations surrounding the Israel-Palestine conflict. The case has attracted wide international attention, with various countries and parties taking distinct political stances. The hard-left party’s support for the case against Israel marks a significant move within Spain’s coalition government, amidst a global backdrop of diverse opinions.

0
International Relations Politics Spain
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

International Relations

See more
3 mins ago
Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te Will Now Have to Navigate the Turbulence of China Relations
A new political era has dawned in Taiwan after Lai Ching-te from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) emerged victorious in the presidential election, claiming over 40% of the vote. As the president-elect prepares to take office in May, he is confronted with the formidable task of navigating the turbulent waters of Taiwan-China relations, a challenge
Taiwan's President-Elect Lai Ching-te Will Now Have to Navigate the Turbulence of China Relations
Florida Governor's Presidential Campaign: A Tale of Struggle and Ambition
21 mins ago
Florida Governor's Presidential Campaign: A Tale of Struggle and Ambition
Deciphering 'Party-Speak': Key to Understanding China's Economic Revitalization
31 mins ago
Deciphering 'Party-Speak': Key to Understanding China's Economic Revitalization
UK Pledges £2.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Conflict
15 mins ago
UK Pledges £2.5 Billion Aid Package to Ukraine Amid Conflict
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
16 mins ago
Thamsanqa Malinga Analyzes Potential Impacts of ANC's Solidarity with Palestine
Earth Records Hottest Year Ever in 2023: A Wake-Up Call for Global Warming
17 mins ago
Earth Records Hottest Year Ever in 2023: A Wake-Up Call for Global Warming
Latest Headlines
World News
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
23 seconds
Biden's Election Strategy Entails Tackling Affordability & High Prices
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
37 seconds
The Silent Pandemic: Dr. David Denning's Study Reveals a Dramatic Rise in Global Fungal Infection Deaths
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 min
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
3 mins
A Psychedelic Journey Towards Peace: The Story of Brian Meyer
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
4 mins
South African President's Remarks on State Aid Spark Controversy
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
5 mins
Ecuador's Tax Hike Proposal Is A Bold Step to Combat Gang Violence Amidst Political Resistance
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
5 mins
Former Speaker of the House of Commons: Controversy, Accusations, and New Suspicions
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
7 mins
Trauma Care in Australia: A Study in Resilience and Urgency
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
10 mins
ANC's 112th Anniversary Celebration Draws Near-Capacity Crowd
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 min
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
13 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
54 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app