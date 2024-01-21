Spain Urges Swift UK Action on Gibraltar Agreement Before Elections

The United Kingdom and the European Union will meet next week in Brussels to resume negotiations on the treaty governing Gibraltar's relationship with the EU post-Brexit. The meeting was announced, as reported by GBC, after Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, once again urged the British government to have the 'courage' to take the step and finalize the agreement. He emphasized the need to do so 'soon' as European elections are scheduled for June, and there could also be elections in the United Kingdom.

An Emphasis on Dialogue and Negotiation

The Spanish Foreign Minister underscored the significance of dialogue and negotiation in the resolution of differences and the fortification of ties between nations. As these discussions unfold, they are expected to draw substantial attention from both the involved nations and the global community. The outcomes may potentially influence regional stability and the broader landscape of international relations.

As the date of the negotiations draws nearer, anticipation is mounting for more specific details. The identities of the participants, the location of the talks, and the explicit agenda are eagerly awaited. This anticipation is fuelled by the potential implications of these discussions on the political and economic dynamics between the involved nations.

Albares: Generous Gibraltar Agreement Stalled, 'Nothing Agreed Until Everything Agreed

Albares reiterated that London has had "a generous, balanced, and good-for-Gibraltar-and-the-Campo-de-Gibraltar" agreement on the table for many months, which would allow for the creation of the shared prosperity zone desired by both governments.

He explained that this involves "free movement of people, free movement of goods," the disappearance of the border fence, and also "shared use of the airport because it is beneficial for the Campo de Gibraltar."

"That's where we stand," he assured during his participation in the breakfast organized by Nueva Economía Fórum, repeating his mantra regarding these negotiations that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.