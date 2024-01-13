en English
Politics

Spain’s Teresa Ribera Likely Candidate for Role in European Commission

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:45 am EST
Spain’s deputy prime minister and minister for energy and climate, Teresa Ribera, emerges as a potential nominee for a role in the European Commission in the aftermath of the EU elections slated for June. The speculation has been sparked by a source from the Spanish socialist party, indicating that despite Ribera not being a spitzenkandidat, a lead candidate, she remains a strong contender for the position of commissioner.

Ribera’s Preparedness for the New Role

Expressing her readiness to take on the new role if chosen by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, Ribera elucidated her stance by stating her allegiance to her boss’s directives while respecting that the final decision rests with Sánchez. Her potential transition to a European Commission position would mark the second high-profile exit from the Spanish cabinet to the EU, mirroring the move of former economy minister Nadia Calviño. Calviño commenced her term as president of the European Investment Bank in January.

Ribera’s Impact on EU’s Energy and Environment Policies

During Spain’s EU Council presidency in the latter half of the preceding year, Ribera’s role as one of the EU’s most influential policymakers on energy and environmental issues was markedly prominent. Her active participation at the COP28 climate change conference in Dubai and successful navigation of negotiations on various challenging issues, including the power market redesign and the controversial buildings directive, underline her competence and commitment.

Implications of Ribera’s Potential Exit

The possibility of Ribera’s move to the European Commission is perceived as a significant loss for the Spanish government. Her prominent presence and close alliance with Sánchez have been instrumental in shaping the government’s strategic direction. Her departure would indeed result in Spain losing a heavyweight in the government, leaving a noticeable void in the country’s leadership on energy and climate matters.

Politics
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

