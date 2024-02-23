Minister of Presidency, Justice, and Relations with the Courts, Félix Bolaños, has once again defended the judiciary in the Congress of Deputies. During the meeting of the Constitutional Commission, Bolaños stated that "opining about a judge in parliamentary headquarters can be offensive to the judiciary."

The criticism from pro-independence parties against judges has prompted a strong defense from Bolaños, urging representatives of ERC and Junts per Catalunya to stop criticizing judges. Bolaños emphasized the government's support for the rule of law and the impartiality of judges. The defense came during the same meeting that approved Carmen Calvo as president of the Council of State. The approval was granted after Junts voted in favor of her appointment by the government.

Heated Exchange in Constitutional Commission as PP Member Expelled

The Constitutional Commission witnessed a heated exchange on Thursday between its president, socialist José Zaragoza, and the deputy spokesperson of the PP, Rafael Hernando. While Bolaños was responding to his colleague Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo, Hernando made a comment that drew rebuke from Zaragoza, who asked him to stop interrupting the Presidency Minister. Despite Zaragoza's three orders to leave, Hernando refused, and eventually, Zaragoza toned down, asking Hernando to "maintain composure," which he agreed to while still expressing his protests.

Hernando later described Zaragoza's decision to expel him as "absolutely absurd," attributing the "nervousness" of the socialist leader to the arrest of Koldo García Izaguirre, former advisor to José Luis Ábalos, for alleged commission collection in mask sales during the pandemic.

The Path Forward

In the wake of these debates, the question remains: How can nations safeguard the impartiality of their judiciary? The Minister of the Presidency and Justice’s defense points toward a commitment to transparency, rigorous selection processes, and perhaps most importantly, a steadfast dedication to the principles of justice unmarred by political affiliations. As Spain grapples with these questions, the international community watches closely, understanding that the struggle for an impartial judiciary is not confined by borders but is a shared endeavor in the quest for democratic integrity.