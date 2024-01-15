en English
Economy

Spain’s Economic Freedom at a Crossroads: A Tale of Progress and Threats

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:24 pm EST
Spain, the country known for its vibrant culture and rich history, stands at a crossroads, its economic freedom hanging in the balance. The Heritage Foundation’s 2020 Index of Economic Freedom shows a glimmer of hope, as Spain’s economy ascends to the 58th position among 180 countries, marking a slight improvement. Yet, the current PSOE/Podemos government, headed by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, faces scrutiny for policies that could potentially reverse these gains.

Impact of Anti-market and Anti-capitalist Policies

The government’s response to COVID-19 has been characterized by an anti-market and anti-capitalist stance. Critics fear these policies pose a threat to Spain’s economic freedom. The government’s spending and taxation have surged significantly in 2019, raising concerns over the country’s fiscal health. The pandemic-induced economic measures, such as the prohibition of dismissals and seizure of state-owned enterprise funds, may bear adverse long-term effects and deter investment.

Pre-Pandemic Economic Obstacles

Even before the pandemic struck, Spain grappled with economic challenges. The heavy tax burdens on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and convoluted labor laws were a constant source of economic strain. These issues, left unresolved, contribute to the complexity of Spain’s current economic scenario.

Pathway to Economic Freedom and Recovery

The Heritage Foundation suggests that Spain should embark on a journey of fiscal responsibility. It advocates for a reduction in non-essential government spending and consideration of tax relief during crises. The paper also emphasizes the importance of resisting increases in structural spending imbalances and streamlining regulations. These steps could pave the way to improved economic freedom and recovery, ensuring a prosperous future for Spain.

Economy Politics Spain
Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

