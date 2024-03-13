Spain Triumphs in Post-Pandemic Recovery: Sánchez Highlights Economic Resilience in Senate

During a pivotal session in the Senate, Spain's President Pedro Sánchez ardently defended the political stability and economic resilience his government has fostered amidst challenges. Addressing queries from Senator Alicia García of the PP, Sánchez detailed the nation's journey through the COVID-19 crisis, emphasizing the recovery milestones achieved in employment and GDP levels.

Charting the Course Through Crisis

Spain's response to the COVID-19 pandemic under Sánchez's leadership was marked by strategic decisions aimed at safeguarding the populace and the economy. The head of the Executive reminisced about the pivotal income protection policies initiated during the health emergency, which have been instrumental in Spain's commendable recovery. Despite facing unprecedented global challenges, Spain has emerged with its economic indicators not only restored but thriving, showcasing a swift return to pre-pandemic levels of Gross Domestic Product and employment within two years following the pandemic.

Economic Indicators and Recovery Trajectory

The success story of Spain's recovery is further corroborated by the resurgence of its hotel industry in 2023. According to a recent report, the Spanish hotel sector has witnessed a remarkable revival, with demand soaring back to pre-pandemic levels and Achieved Daily Rates (ADR) hitting record highs. Hotel investments in the country peaked at €4 billion in 2023, marking a significant uptrend for the third consecutive year and highlighting the confidence of new investors from the Middle East and Asia. This economic rebound is illustrative of the broader resilience and potential of Spain's economy in the post-pandemic era.

As Spain continues to navigate its post-pandemic landscape, the focus remains on strengthening the pillars of economic stability and growth. Sánchez's administration is committed to maintaining the political stability that has been a cornerstone of Spain's recovery journey. The government's proactive and strategic measures have laid a solid foundation for sustained economic development and prosperity. With an eye on the future, Spain is poised for continued growth, driven by sound policies and a stable governance framework.

Sánchez Accuses PP of 'Big Lie' Regarding March 11 Attacks

During the Senate session, President Sánchez sharply rebuked the People's Party (PP) for their "lies" in the aftermath of the March 11 attacks, accusing them of insulting the memory of terrorism victims. He characterized the PP's narrative surrounding the attacks as a "big lie" and criticized it as the foundational element of their destructive political agenda for the past 20 years. Sánchez responded to the PP's continued defense of José María Aznar, particularly in the context of the 20th anniversary of the attacks, highlighting statements by Feijóo that suggested their government had acted in good faith.