Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families

Amid a whirlwind of speculation, the owners of Spa House in Johnstown, North Kilkenny, have come forward to address rumors surrounding the use of their property. PPB Properties, in an open letter, have categorically stated that the currently vacant property is not slated to house individuals under international protection, quelling the undercurrent of uncertainty.

The Rumors and the Reality

Local chatter and conjecture had pointed towards the property’s potential use as a refuge for individuals seeking international protection. However, PPB Properties’ statement provides a clear and unequivocal response to these rumors. The company stressed that they have never sought, nor will they plan in the future, to accommodate international protection applicants in the building.

Intention Behind the Negotiations

Local businessman and reputed personality, Peter Dore Senior, offered further clarity on the matter during an interview with KCLR News. He revealed that discussions had indeed been held with the Department. However, the aim of these negotiations was not as speculated. The intent was to utilize Spa House to provide accommodation to Ukrainian families, specifically those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Spa House: A Glimpse Inside

In a likely bid to aid transparency and foster understanding about the property’s potential use, an image of one of the bedrooms at Spa House was shared with KCLR News by the owners. As the dust settles on the rumors, the focus now shifts to the potential role this property could play in supporting those displaced by the Ukrainian conflict.