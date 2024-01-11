en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ireland

Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:46 am EST
Spa House Owners Refute Rumors, Reveal Plans to Assist Ukrainian Families

Amid a whirlwind of speculation, the owners of Spa House in Johnstown, North Kilkenny, have come forward to address rumors surrounding the use of their property. PPB Properties, in an open letter, have categorically stated that the currently vacant property is not slated to house individuals under international protection, quelling the undercurrent of uncertainty.

The Rumors and the Reality

Local chatter and conjecture had pointed towards the property’s potential use as a refuge for individuals seeking international protection. However, PPB Properties’ statement provides a clear and unequivocal response to these rumors. The company stressed that they have never sought, nor will they plan in the future, to accommodate international protection applicants in the building.

Intention Behind the Negotiations

Local businessman and reputed personality, Peter Dore Senior, offered further clarity on the matter during an interview with KCLR News. He revealed that discussions had indeed been held with the Department. However, the aim of these negotiations was not as speculated. The intent was to utilize Spa House to provide accommodation to Ukrainian families, specifically those affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Spa House: A Glimpse Inside

In a likely bid to aid transparency and foster understanding about the property’s potential use, an image of one of the bedrooms at Spa House was shared with KCLR News by the owners. As the dust settles on the rumors, the focus now shifts to the potential role this property could play in supporting those displaced by the Ukrainian conflict.

0
Ireland Politics Ukraine
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ireland

See more
25 mins ago
Buccaneers Triumph Over Corinthians in Connacht Senior Cup Semi-Final
In a riveting display of rugby, Buccaneers emerged victorious against Corinthians in the Bank of Ireland Connacht Senior Cup Semi-Final. The match, held at Dubarry Park under near-perfect conditions, saw the Buccaneers take an early lead with a dynamic try by Ryan O’Meara. Corinthians, not to be outdone, retaliated with an equally impressive try by
Buccaneers Triumph Over Corinthians in Connacht Senior Cup Semi-Final
Acclaimed Traditional Musicians to Embark on Music Network's Spring 2024 Tour
27 mins ago
Acclaimed Traditional Musicians to Embark on Music Network's Spring 2024 Tour
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
31 mins ago
Cork Campaigner Advocates for Assisted Dying in Ireland: A Personal Struggle
Ordinary Folk Set to Dazzle at Galway's Born To Rise Event
26 mins ago
Ordinary Folk Set to Dazzle at Galway's Born To Rise Event
Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94
27 mins ago
Bank of Ireland Forges Partnership with Tech Hub Platform94
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion
27 mins ago
Galway City Council Criticized for Overlooking Anti-Racism Motion
Latest Headlines
World News
Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Under Fire for Anti-Abortion Endorsement
2 mins
Ohio Supreme Court Candidate Under Fire for Anti-Abortion Endorsement
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
4 mins
Republican Rift: Far-Right Bloc Opposes Spending Agreement, Halts House Proceedings
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
6 mins
Mason Grady's Possible Transfer to Sale Sharks: An Opportunity or a Risk?
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
6 mins
Sebastian Korda Advances to Semi-Finals at Adelaide International for Second Consecutive Year
Vietnamese Prime Minister Sets Progressive Agenda for Socio-Economic Policy Development
7 mins
Vietnamese Prime Minister Sets Progressive Agenda for Socio-Economic Policy Development
Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic to Compete in World Surfing Games, Eyeing Olympic Glory
8 mins
Sally Fitzgibbons and Morgan Cibilic to Compete in World Surfing Games, Eyeing Olympic Glory
INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria
9 mins
INEC Invites CSOs and NGOs to Observe Upcoming By-Elections and Reruns in Nigeria
President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey's Local Elections
9 mins
President Erdogan Urges Security and Cooperation Ahead of Turkey's Local Elections
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness
10 mins
NTT DATA Leads ATHINA Development: A Major Step Towards European Health Emergency Preparedness
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
34 mins
Indonesia Scores a Victory Against Lymphatic Filariasis: Successful Pre-TAS Results
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
1 hour
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
2 hours
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
4 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
4 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
5 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
5 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
6 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
6 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app