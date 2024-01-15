en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

S&P 500’s Brush With Record High, Economists’ Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:28 pm EST
S&P 500’s Brush With Record High, Economists’ Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup

Setting a tantalizing pace, the S&P 500 stopped shy of reaching a record high, with its march obstructed by a dip in airline shares. The Wall Street bellwether, however, remains robust, reflecting an economy that, while slowing, is far from stagnant. A recent survey by The Wall Street Journal reveals that economists have tempered their predictions of a looming recession within the next year. Nevertheless, average economic growth is expected to slacken to a mere 1%, a significant drop from the previous year’s vigor.

Geopolitical Turmoil and Central Bank Woes

In the international arena, the longstanding conflict between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of abating. A recent severe attack by Hamas and a forceful counterattack by Israel have only added fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, the central bank grapples with a deficit of $114.3 billion, a fallout of measures instituted initially to stimulate the economy and subsequently to rein in inflation.

Political and Corporate Maneuvers

On the political front, House Speaker Mike Johnson is standing his ground against stringent budget hawks within his party, aiming to avert a government shutdown. Corporate strategies are shifting too, with a prominent Wall Street firm pivoting to fortify lending to hedge funds, private equity firms, and the ultra-wealthy, a significant shift from its former Main Street consumer services.

Resilient Labor Market and Dairy Industry Upsurge

Despite these challenges, the labor market remains resilient, boasting low unemployment. However, wage growth in one particular state is trailing the national average. In an unexpected turn of events, the dairy industry witnesses a resurgence of products like cheese and butter, propelling the butterfat content in cow’s milk to levels not seen since World War II.

Cryptocurrency Sector’s Struggles

As the cryptocurrency sector faces a slowdown, Coinbase Global’s CEO Brian Armstrong remains steadfast in his expansion plans, undeterred by a string of unprofitable quarters.

0
Business Economy Politics
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Unveiling the Concerns Surrounding Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF
In the world of investing, not all funds are created equal, and the Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV) is a prime example. This passively managed fund, which targets the cheapest companies within the U.S. small-cap sector, has recently raised eyebrows due to disquieting performance metrics and growth prospects. Disconcerting Performance Metrics One
Unveiling the Concerns Surrounding Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF
Nigeria's Industrial Clusters: A New Strategy for Economic Growth
2 mins ago
Nigeria's Industrial Clusters: A New Strategy for Economic Growth
Rent Hikes Threaten Stability in Sonoma County Mobile Home Parks
6 mins ago
Rent Hikes Threaten Stability in Sonoma County Mobile Home Parks
A Roundup of Major Events Shaping the Business Landscape
1 min ago
A Roundup of Major Events Shaping the Business Landscape
Energy Sector Shines as Australian Market Weathers Stormy Opening
1 min ago
Energy Sector Shines as Australian Market Weathers Stormy Opening
Job Market Shows Signs of Resilience Despite Dip in Job Ads, ANZ-Indeed Report Indicates
2 mins ago
Job Market Shows Signs of Resilience Despite Dip in Job Ads, ANZ-Indeed Report Indicates
Latest Headlines
World News
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
29 seconds
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
1 min
Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray Shine at Waialae Tournament
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
1 min
Racist Ideologies Hold Malaysia Back, Warns International Labour Adviser
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
2 mins
Unexpected Pregnancy Post-Sterilisation: Edinburgh Woman Seeks Answers
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
2 mins
Green MP Golriz Ghahraman Implicated in Stock Theft: Career and Public Trust at Stake
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
2 mins
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
2 mins
Golfer Grayson Murray's Career Rebounds with Sony Open Victory; Tommy Fleetwood Wins Dubai Invitational
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
2 mins
Hong Kong's SWD Launches Nurse Training Programme to Tackle Welfare Sector Challenges
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
2 mins
Senator Vance Raises Concern Over Media Freedom in Poland
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
47 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app