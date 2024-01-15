S&P 500’s Brush With Record High, Economists’ Forecast, and More: A Financial News Roundup

Setting a tantalizing pace, the S&P 500 stopped shy of reaching a record high, with its march obstructed by a dip in airline shares. The Wall Street bellwether, however, remains robust, reflecting an economy that, while slowing, is far from stagnant. A recent survey by The Wall Street Journal reveals that economists have tempered their predictions of a looming recession within the next year. Nevertheless, average economic growth is expected to slacken to a mere 1%, a significant drop from the previous year’s vigor.

Geopolitical Turmoil and Central Bank Woes

In the international arena, the longstanding conflict between Israel and Hamas shows no signs of abating. A recent severe attack by Hamas and a forceful counterattack by Israel have only added fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, the central bank grapples with a deficit of $114.3 billion, a fallout of measures instituted initially to stimulate the economy and subsequently to rein in inflation.

Political and Corporate Maneuvers

On the political front, House Speaker Mike Johnson is standing his ground against stringent budget hawks within his party, aiming to avert a government shutdown. Corporate strategies are shifting too, with a prominent Wall Street firm pivoting to fortify lending to hedge funds, private equity firms, and the ultra-wealthy, a significant shift from its former Main Street consumer services.

Resilient Labor Market and Dairy Industry Upsurge

Despite these challenges, the labor market remains resilient, boasting low unemployment. However, wage growth in one particular state is trailing the national average. In an unexpected turn of events, the dairy industry witnesses a resurgence of products like cheese and butter, propelling the butterfat content in cow’s milk to levels not seen since World War II.

Cryptocurrency Sector’s Struggles

As the cryptocurrency sector faces a slowdown, Coinbase Global’s CEO Brian Armstrong remains steadfast in his expansion plans, undeterred by a string of unprofitable quarters.