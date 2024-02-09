Sovereignty and Independence: Auditor's Concerns Over Government Interference

Questions of Sovereignty and Independence: The Unspoken Tension Between Auditor and Government

In a comprehensive 900-page report, the Principal Auditor, Tony Sacramento, has raised serious concerns about the potential dilution of his office's independence due to unilateral decisions by the executive government regarding financial and human resources. The auditor's apprehension stems from the removal of an audit grade post, reduction of staff, and elimination of a 'Professional Fees' subhead of expenditure without prior consultation.

The Unconstitutional Encroachment

Sacramento's report asserts that it is 'unconstitutional' for anyone outside the audit ambit to influence the external public audit function. This concern is further substantiated by correspondence with the Financial Secretary in September 2022, where Sacramento expressed dissatisfaction with changes to his office's financial and human resources without any prior consultation.

The Principal Auditor's staff complement was reduced to 19 officers one year, and the following year, an audit grade post was replaced with an administrative assistant post. The 'Professional Fees' subhead of expenditure, valued at £60k, was completely removed, a situation Sacramento described as 'unacceptable' and 'highly improper'.

The Call for Modernization and Efficiency

The Principal Auditor emphasized the need to recruit professionally qualified accountants or auditors at Audit Clerk level, the professional basic entry level. He suggested that best practice would be for the Audit Office's budget not to be negotiated with government officers it audits.

In light of these concerns, Sacramento proposed that the new Public Audit Law should establish a more modern and efficient public audit service. This proposal aligns with a draft bill proposed by the government to modernize both the legal service and the audit office, aiming to examine the Attorney General's powers and improve the functionality of these institutions.

The Global Context: A Question of Independence

The issue of auditor independence is not unique to this jurisdiction. The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has been audited by the same firm, A Qasem Co Chartered Accountants, for 36 years, raising concerns about auditor independence. The newly appointed Managing Director of DSE, ATM Tariquzzaman, has suggested changing the statutory auditor to adhere to the fundamental principles of auditing.

Similarly, the House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee (IRC) has released a report titled 'Who watches the watchdogs: Improving the performance, independence and accountability of UK regulators'. The report discusses the issue of regulatory independence and accountability and proposes the establishment of a new Office for Regulatory Performance (Ofreg), an independent statutory body analogous to the National Audit Office, to undertake regular performance reviews of regulators.

The call for independence and modernization in the auditing and regulatory sectors reflects a global trend towards ensuring transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public institutions. As the Principal Auditor's report underscores, the protection of independence is not just a matter of constitutional principle; it is a safeguard for the integrity and effectiveness of the audit function.

In the face of these challenges, Sacramento's call for a more modern and efficient public audit service is a timely reminder of the importance of independence in maintaining trust and confidence in public institutions. The ongoing conversation about the role and responsibilities of auditors and regulators serves as a critical step towards strengthening the foundations of accountability and transparency in the global community.