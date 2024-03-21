South Sudan Urged by US, UK, Norway to Secure Peaceful Elections in December Amid Uncertainty

Amidst ongoing concerns for stability and peace, the United States, Britain, and Norway have collectively urged South Sudan to take decisive action to ensure the upcoming December elections are conducted fairly and peacefully. This call to action highlights the international community's vested interest in South Sudan's journey towards democracy and stability, following years of conflict that have deeply scarred the nation.

Advertisment

International Eye on South Sudan's Electoral Process

In a joint statement, these influential nations underscored the critical nature of the upcoming electoral process in South Sudan. The statement follows a series of high-level visits to Juba, emphasizing the urgent need for President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar to collaborate towards facilitating a credible electoral process. With a history of civil war between Kiir and Machar's forces, the international community remains wary of the potential for unrest should the electoral process falter.

Challenges and Expectations

Advertisment

The 2018 peace deal marked the formal end of a devastating five-year conflict in South Sudan, setting the stage for a transitional government led by Kiir and Machar. However, despite this progress, violence among rival communities persists, raising concerns over the feasibility of peaceful elections in December. A senior US State Department official expressed a "50/50" chance for the elections proceeding as planned, highlighting the precarious path towards democracy in South Sudan. The international trio's statement also referenced a set of 10 questions posed by global and regional bodies, aimed at guiding South Sudan towards a successful electoral outcome.

Looking Ahead: Implications and International Stance

The joint international call for action reflects a broader concern for the future of South Sudan and its people. With the potential for sanctions and adjustments to diplomatic relations looming, the pressure is on for Kiir, Machar, and their government to heed these calls and ensure that the December elections mark a positive milestone in South Sudan's history. As the international community watches closely, the actions taken in the coming months will be crucial in determining whether South Sudan can overcome its tumultuous past and embrace a peaceful, democratic future.