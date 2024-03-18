South Sudan Shuffles Finance Minister Amid Economic Crisis, Global Leaders Urge Ceasefire in Gaza Conflict

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir has dismissed Finance Minister Bak Barnaba Chol, signaling a significant shake-up amidst the country's deepening economic turmoil. This move, announced on state TV, comes as South Sudan grapples with rampant inflation and a local currency in free fall. Concurrently, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Jordanian King Abdullah call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, highlighting the dire humanitarian impact of continued conflict.

South Sudan's Economic Strife Leads to Cabinet Reshuffle

In response to an economic crisis marked by unpaid civil servant salaries and a depreciating currency, President Salva Kiir has ousted Finance Minister Bak Barnaba Chol. Chol, a staunch ally of Kiir, had been at the forefront of reforms aimed at streamlining government payrolls and stemming revenue losses. Despite these efforts, the South Sudanese pound has plummeted, exacerbating the cost of living for its citizens. Kiir's appointment of Awow Daniel Chuong as the new finance minister is seen as a strategic move to stabilize the economy.

Global Leaders Advocate for Peace in Gaza

Amid Israel's planned assault on Gaza's Rafah, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, after discussions with King Abdullah of Jordan, emphasized the importance of establishing a durable ceasefire. The assault, aimed at Hamas strongholds, has been met with international criticism over potential civilian casualties. Scholz's engagements highlight a concerted effort to mitigate further escalation and underscore the necessity for humanitarian aid in Gaza. This stance is part of a broader appeal by global leaders for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

International Calls for Humanitarian Aid and Ceasefire

As international pressure mounts, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vows to continue military operations in Gaza, despite the looming threat of a humanitarian crisis. Concurrently, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, echoing Scholz's sentiments, calls for an immediate ceasefire and increased humanitarian support for Gaza. These developments underscore the growing global consensus on the urgent need for peace and the provision of aid to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

As South Sudan endeavors to navigate its economic challenges, the global community remains fixated on the escalating situation in Gaza. The recent cabinet reshuffle in South Sudan and the concerted calls for ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza reflect the complex interplay of local governance issues and international diplomacy in addressing crises. The outcomes of these developments will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for regional stability and the well-being of affected populations.