South Sudan Extends Transitional Government's Tenure Amid Election Preparations

In a critical move intended to address looming implementation challenges, South Sudan's transitional government has extended its term to February 2025, pushing back elections until December 2024. This decision stems from the substantial delays and insufficient execution of key provisions in the 2018 peace agreement, such as the formation of a unified military force, improved financial management, and transitional justice.

Stumbling Blocks in the Road to Peace

The deployment of the first unified force, which graduated only in August 2022, was announced as late as October 2023. The extended transition period now includes a comprehensive roadmap for elections, outlining several prerequisites including improved security and the establishment of an electoral framework. However, these requirements have not been fully met, signaling a challenging path ahead.

The Need for Robust Institutions

Recent reconstitution of key institutions such as the National Constitutional Review Commission, National Elections Commission, and Political Parties Council necessitates additional time for these bodies to become fully operational. Ensuring peaceful elections extends beyond these measures, requiring comprehensive voter education, effective regulation of political parties, and readiness of security and judicial systems. However, challenges such as poor security and inadequate infrastructure may lead to contentious elections or further delays.

International Oversight Amid a Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has diverted international and regional attention from the necessary oversight of the peace agreement's implementation. Bodies such as the African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) are grappling with resource constraints. Criticism has mounted over the AU and IGAD's monitoring roles, which have been deemed insufficiently urgent in preventing a potential resurgence of conflict.

Navigating Conflicts of Interest

With President Salva Kiir set to chair IGAD in July 2024, concerns about conflicts of interest during the crucial pre-election period have emerged. The AU's Peace and Security Council (PSC) has been urged to play a more proactive role in ensuring election readiness and mitigating the risks of a disputed election. This includes the potential enlistment of an AU envoy or the Panel of the Wise for diplomatic engagements.

As South Sudan gears up for the December 2024 elections, renowned post-conflict election expert Peter Tingwa emphasizes the pivotal role of the election commission in fostering confidence. The United Nations has also allocated $10 million to help South Sudan cope with rising displacement and to support individuals fleeing the conflict in Sudan.