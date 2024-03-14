South-South Pensioners Demand Living Wage Amid Economic Crisis

South-South pensioners, represented by the Nigeria Union of Pensioners, have voiced their distress over insufficient pensions amidst Nigeria's escalating economic challenges. A communiqué, signed by zonal chairman William Seleipere and secretary Obong Cosmas Essien, urgently calls for state governments to adjust and increase pensions to a livable standard, highlighting that some pensioners survive on as little as N1,500 to N3,000 monthly. This plea underscores the dire need for systemic reform to address pension inadequacies.

Persistent Struggles and Government Apathy

The communiqué sheds light on the continuous disregard of pensioners' memos by state governments, aimed at alleviating their hardships. Despite numerous meetings and communications, the plight of pensioners remains largely unaddressed, exacerbating their struggles. The pensioners appreciate Akwa Ibom's governor for his efforts in releasing N14 billion for gratuity payments, yet they stress the urgency for broader and more consistent support across the South-South zone.

Calls for Action and Support

Amidst these challenges, the pensioners have laid out several demands and suggestions. They urge the establishment of a pension commission in Akwa Ibom State and call for the inclusion of pensioners in palliative schemes by all state governors within the zone. Moreover, they reject the proposed merger of PTAD with the Federal Ministry of Finance, fearing it may dilute the focus on pensioners' needs. Their plight is further highlighted by the appreciation of Edo and Bayelsa States for implementing health insurance schemes, urging others to follow suit.

Stakeholder Responses

Reactions from various stakeholders have been mixed. Akwa Ibom State's Controller for the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Mr. Amuboh Orhoghene, reassures that efforts will be made to review labor laws to better the welfare of pensioners. Meanwhile, the Akwa Ibom State Civil Service Commission and the Nigerian Labour Congress pledge their support, emphasizing the importance of planning for old age and assuring their commitment to ensuring pensioners receive their entitlements, including living pensions.

As South-South pensioners continue to advocate for their rights amid Nigeria's economic difficulties, their situation spotlights the broader issue of pension adequacy and the need for systemic reform. Their demands for a living wage echo the struggles faced by retirees across the nation, underscoring the importance of comprehensive and empathetic government action to ensure that those who have served their country can live out their retirement with dignity and security.