Politics

South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
South Korea's SPO Seeks Disciplinary Action Against Two Senior Prosecutors

In a significant move, the Supreme Prosecutors Office (SPO) of South Korea has called on the justice ministry to enforce disciplinary action against two of its senior prosecutors. The duo have been found guilty of violating the duty of political neutrality, a cornerstone of the legal profession. This move underscores the commitment of the SPO to uphold integrity and impartiality within its ranks.

Kim Sang-min’s Political Ambitions

The first case involves Kim Sang-min, a senior prosecutor from the Daejeon High Prosecutors Office. Kim publicly announced his candidacy for the upcoming parliamentary elections slated for April. He made this announcement during a book publication event in his hometown of Changwon. Despite tendering his resignation following the public outcry, it remains unaccepted, thereby adding to the controversy.

The Case of Park Dae-beom

The second case concerns Park Dae-beom, a senior prosecutor stationed at the Gwangju High Prosecutors Office. Park has been reported to have engaged in inappropriate contacts with external entities in relation to the elections, thereby compromising his neutrality. This conduct is seen as a stark violation of the professional ethics expected of a prosecutor.

SPO’s Stern Response

The SPO’s call for disciplinary action follows an inspection that confirmed the violations by both prosecutors. This move underlines the SPO’s stance on ensuring adherence to professional standards and political neutrality. The SPO’s swift and decisive response sends a strong message to all legal professionals about the importance of maintaining political neutrality and integrity in their roles.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, it was further revealed that Kim Sang-min had previously, in September while serving at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, sent text messages to residents of Changwon during the Chuseok holiday. These messages were perceived as a hint at his political ambitions, further undermining the trust in his impartiality.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

