North Korea

South Korea’s Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
South Korea’s Reversal on North Korean Media Access Draws Criticism

In a surprising shift in policy, South Korea has reportedly pulled back from its plan to loosen restrictions on the accessibility of North Korean media for its citizens. This change stands in contrast to the previous position of Seoul’s unification ministry, which in July 2022, had hinted at preparations to allow South Koreans to view broadcasts from the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

A Break from Forward-Looking Policy

The ministry had also laid out plans to widen access to North Korea’s primary newspaper at selected spots throughout the nation. This suggested a more open approach to North Korean media, indicating possible strides towards increased transparency and communication between the two Koreas.

Criticism and Confusion

However, this shift in policy has sparked criticism from several experts who view it as contradictory to South Korea’s assertion of supporting internet freedom. They maintain that this reversal is counterproductive and fails to align with Seoul’s declared commitment to the uninhibited flow of information.

Impact on Inter-Korean Relations

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, has recently criticized Seoul’s policy of ‘unification by absorption’, stating that reunification is unattainable as South Korea’s principles clash directly with those of his country. He has also labelled South Korea as a ‘colonial subordinate state’, dependent on the US for its defense and security. This shift in Seoul’s stance towards North Korean media could potentially have an impact on these already strained inter-Korean relations.

While the content does not confirm that this change has been officially implemented, it signals a shift in perspective from the earlier, more liberal approach towards North Korean media. This development has left observers wondering about the potential repercussions on the free flow of information and the future course of inter-Korean relations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

