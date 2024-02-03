South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol Weighs Pardon for Former Adviser Kim Kwan-jin

South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly weighing the option of a special pardon for former presidential national security adviser Kim Kwan-jin ahead of the forthcoming Lunar New Year holiday. Kim, a key figure in the administration of former President Park Geun-hye, was handed a two-year prison sentence by the Seoul High Court last year. The charges? Orchestrating the military cyber command to disseminate online comments favoring the ruling party during the heated 2012 elections.

While Kim wasn't immediately incarcerated following the ruling, he promptly filed an appeal. However, in an unexpected twist, he withdrew his appeal last month, thereby sealing the fate of his sentence. This intriguing development has thrown the spotlight on President Yoon's next move.

President Yoon and Kim share a contentious history. In a move that raised many an eyebrow, Yoon appointed Kim as vice-chairman of the presidential national defense innovation committee while he was still embroiled in the trial. This decision, considered controversial by many, has added more fuel to the speculation fire surrounding the potential pardon.

The Presidential Pardon: An Unconfirmed Prospect

The presidential office has remained tight-lipped about the finalized list of pardons. While they haven't confirmed, they haven't denied either, specifically in relation to Kim's potential pardon. As per the standard protocol, the pardon decision process involves a thorough review by the Ministry of Justice's Pardon Review Committee and the State Council, with the President having the final say.

As we edge closer to Lunar New Year's Day, the political pulse in South Korea is palpable. Will Kim Kwan-jin be the beneficiary of a special presidential pardon? Only time will tell. For now, all eyes are on President Yoon Suk Yeol and his impending decision.