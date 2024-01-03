en English
Politics

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Rallies Nation for Unity and Prosperity

In a rousing New Year’s address, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has rallied his countrymen, urging them to come together for the collective pursuit of happiness and prosperity for future generations. The call to unity was made at a gathering attended by top government and civil representatives, a constellation of power in the nation’s political landscape.

Unity for Prosperity: A Clarion Call

Among the distinguished attendees were the parliamentary speaker, heads of the Supreme Court and Constitutional Court, the prime minister, and the head of the state election watchdog. President Yoon’s appeal for unity underscores a commitment to national cohesion in the face of both domestic challenges and the ever-present North Korean nuclear threat.

Bipartisan Efforts for Public Well-being

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo echoed Yoon’s sentiments, promising to transform crises into opportunities and foster public well-being through bipartisan efforts. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, on his part, emphasized the government’s dedication to addressing public needs by engaging directly with citizens. These pledges represent a collective effort to improve the lives of South Korean citizens, a goal that transcends political lines.

Commitment Beyond Elections

The interim leader of the ruling People Power Party, Han Dong-hoon, expressed a resolve to enhancing citizens’ lives that extends beyond the goal of winning the upcoming April general elections. This assertion, coming from a key political figure, signifies a potential shift from electoral politics towards a more citizen-centric approach in governance.

However, the gathering was missing a key figure. The main opposition Democratic Party’s leader, Lee Jae-myung, was notably missing due to his recovery following a stabbing incident in Busan. The incident has sparked a discourse on political violence, with President Yoon expressing deep concern for Lee’s safety and stressing that society should never tolerate such acts.

During the New Year’s address, President Yoon also underscored the need for strengthening the military’s preemptive strike, missile defense, and retaliatory capabilities in response to the North Korean nuclear threat. He emphasized building genuine, lasting peace through strength, not a submissive peace.

In contrast, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made aggressive statements about annihilating the United States and South Korea if provoked, and emphasized the need to sharpen the country’s nuclear weapons program. Such threats serve as a stark reminder of the challenges South Korea faces, even as it strives for national unity and prosperity.

Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

