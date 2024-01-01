en English
Economy

South Korea’s President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in New Year Commitment

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:34 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
South Korea's President Pledges Tangible Economic Recovery in New Year Commitment

In a recent New Year address, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, has pledged to ensure a palpable economic recovery for his country, emphasizing economic policies to fortify the economy and elevate the standard of living. The pledge comes as a response to the current economic conditions and appears to be a key focus of his administration’s agenda for the new year.

Addressing Economic Challenges

President Yoon acknowledged the hardships faced by the public in the previous year and emphasized the need for an action-oriented, problem-solving government. He pledged to break up syndicate cartels and carry out reform of labor, education, and pensions. His commitment to economic revitalization is aimed at addressing the challenges faced by South Korea and improving the standard of living for the Korean people.

(Read Also: 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Western Japan)

Bank of Korea’s Concerns

Meanwhile, Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong expressed concerns about the financial risks of prolonged monetary tightening in South Korea. He emphasized the need to find the right policy mix as the country approaches the end of its fight to control consumer prices. President Yoon Suk Yeol responded by stating that pressure on prices is expected to ease further in 2024 and the government will take measures to ensure the financially more vulnerable, including small business owners, see the benefits of a pull back in inflation.

(Read Also: Two in Cardiac Arrest Following Massive Earthquake in Central Japan – Report)

Shift in Trade Dynamics

South Korean exports to the United States surpassed shipments to China for the first time in two decades, reflecting China’s economic challenges and the United States’ effort to reduce dependence on China in global supply chains. South Korea sold $11.3 billion in goods to the United States in December, compared with $10.9 billion to China. This shift is partly due to China’s economic challenges and South Korea’s overall exports rising 5.1% from a year earlier. Predictions by the Korea International Trade Association project a 7.9% climb in South Korean exports in 2024, reaching $680 billion, with the United States becoming the largest market for South Korean exports for the first time in two decades.

The commitment to make economic recovery tangible suggests initiatives that directly impact citizens’ lives, such as job creation schemes and financial aid. By prioritizing economic recovery, the administration appears to be addressing critical issues such as employment, income levels, and the cost of living—issues that are paramount to the everyday lives of South Koreans.

