Japan

South Korea’s President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
South Korea’s President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake

On the first of January 2024, a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shook the western coast of Japan, leaving at least 30 people dead. The epicenter was recorded in Ishikawa prefecture and triggered a series of aftershocks that continued to rattle the region. The tragedy led to the cancellation of the New Year’s appearance by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, painting a grim start to the year.

The quake resulted in widespread damage, isolating many areas due to toppled buildings and wrecked roads. As a result, rescue teams, including thousands of army personnel, firefighters, and police officers, have been struggling to reach these areas. The Japanese government ordered the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people across nine prefectures. As of now, almost 33,000 households remain without power. The situation is a race against time, with the need for search and rescue of those impacted by the quake being of paramount importance.

(Read Also: Powerful Earthquake Shakes Japan, Triggers Tsunami and Highlights Need for Preparedness)

A Show of Solidarity

In this hour of crisis, not only the nation but also the world came together to extend support. Messages of condolences and offers of assistance poured in from world leaders. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his sympathies for the victims and their families. In his telegram to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President Yoon affirmed South Korea’s solidarity with Japan and extended an offer of assistance in the recovery efforts. Other allies like the US, France, Italy, and the UK also expressed their concern and readiness to help.

The timing of the earthquake has raised concerns for Japan’s nuclear industry. After the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the industry faced fierce opposition due to the resultant nuclear disaster. In the wake of the recent earthquake, power outages and oil leaks have been reported at nuclear plants, raising concerns about potential nuclear threats.

Despite the challenging start to the New Year, Japan continues to show resilience in the face of adversity. Efforts are being made to restore normalcy as soon as possible. The hope is for a swift recovery, with the nation and the world standing in unity with Japan.

(Read Also: Monster: Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Masterpiece Explores the Human Psyche)

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

