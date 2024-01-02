South Korea’s President Expresses Solidarity with Japan Following Deadly Earthquake

On the first of January 2024, a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.6 shook the western coast of Japan, leaving at least 30 people dead. The epicenter was recorded in Ishikawa prefecture and triggered a series of aftershocks that continued to rattle the region. The tragedy led to the cancellation of the New Year’s appearance by Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, painting a grim start to the year.

The quake resulted in widespread damage, isolating many areas due to toppled buildings and wrecked roads. As a result, rescue teams, including thousands of army personnel, firefighters, and police officers, have been struggling to reach these areas. The Japanese government ordered the evacuation of nearly 100,000 people across nine prefectures. As of now, almost 33,000 households remain without power. The situation is a race against time, with the need for search and rescue of those impacted by the quake being of paramount importance.

A Show of Solidarity

In this hour of crisis, not only the nation but also the world came together to extend support. Messages of condolences and offers of assistance poured in from world leaders. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol expressed his sympathies for the victims and their families. In his telegram to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, President Yoon affirmed South Korea’s solidarity with Japan and extended an offer of assistance in the recovery efforts. Other allies like the US, France, Italy, and the UK also expressed their concern and readiness to help.

The timing of the earthquake has raised concerns for Japan’s nuclear industry. After the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, the industry faced fierce opposition due to the resultant nuclear disaster. In the wake of the recent earthquake, power outages and oil leaks have been reported at nuclear plants, raising concerns about potential nuclear threats.

Despite the challenging start to the New Year, Japan continues to show resilience in the face of adversity. Efforts are being made to restore normalcy as soon as possible. The hope is for a swift recovery, with the nation and the world standing in unity with Japan.

