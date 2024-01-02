en English
Crime

South Korea’s Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST
South Korea's Opposition Leader Stabbed in Tense Political Attack

In a shocking event that has sent ripples through South Korea’s political landscape, the nation’s most prominent opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was brutally attacked with a knife. The incident occurred during Lee’s visit to the bustling southern port city of Busan. The assailant, a man in his late sixties, purchased an 18cm knife online and targeted Lee’s neck, landing him in a critical situation and necessitating urgent medical care.

Attack Details and Immediate Aftermath

Lee was addressing reporters at a news conference when the attacker cunningly approached him, pretending to request an autograph. The assailant then launched his attack, stabbing Lee in the neck. Quick action from those present led to the attacker being overpowered and arrested. The incident prompted an emergency airlift, transporting Lee to a hospital in Seoul for immediate medical attention.

Lee underwent surgery to remove blood clots and repair a damaged jugular vein. Following the operation, he was placed in an intensive care unit, where he is currently recovering. The authorities have remained tight-lipped about his exact condition, although it has been stated that the wound is not life-threatening.

National Response and Political Implications

President Yoon Suk Yeol voiced his condemnation for the attack and instructed relevant authorities to provide the best possible medical care for Lee. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. This incident has underlined the polarized state of South Korean politics, particularly as the parliamentary elections in April draw closer. Political tensions have been escalating, especially between supporters of President Yoon and Mr. Lee.

The incident has been labeled a terrorist attack and a severe threat to democracy by the Democratic Party. It is a stark reminder of South Korea’s history of political violence, which has previously involved knife attacks on conservative opposition party leaders. Lee, who ran for presidency in 2022 and has been a vocal critic of President Yoon’s major policies, has faced numerous corruption allegations. While he has vehemently denied any legal wrongdoing, he is currently under trial for charges of bribery and breaching his duties as mayor.

Public Reaction and Escalating Tensions

News of the attack sparked a significant public response. A large crowd quickly gathered outside the hospital’s emergency room where Lee was admitted. Supporters of the politician clashed with media personnel, independent broadcasters, and YouTubers who were live-streaming the events using selfie sticks. Shouting matches broke out amongst those present, escalating tensions and creating a chaotic scene. Police were dispatched to the site to maintain order and prevent the crowd from obstructing traffic on the road adjacent to the hospital.

Crime Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

