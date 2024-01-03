South Korea’s Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?

South Korean opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was attacked with an 18-centimeter knife on January 2 in Busan, leaving the country in shock and raising concerns over political security. The incident occurred when a man, disguised as a supporter, approached Lee pretending to seek an autograph and stabbed him.

A Threat to Democracy?

The Democratic Party, headed by Lee, has labeled the incident a terrorist attack and an alarming threat to democracy. The party has called for a comprehensive investigation into the assault. The suspect, a 67-year-old man, was promptly apprehended and the knife, reportedly purchased online, was seized. In the aftermath, Lee was airlifted to a hospital in Seoul where he underwent surgery.

Political Rivalry and Controversy

Lee, a vocal critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policies, has been embroiled in a contentious political rivalry. He has faced multiple corruption allegations, which he vehemently denies, attributing them to political vendetta. Despite these legal challenges, Lee is seen by his supporters as a champion for anti-elitism and reform. Critics, however, view him as a divisive populist.

Response and Implications for Political Security

President Yoon condemned the attack and ensured an investigation, underscoring that such violence is unacceptable. This incident has sparked a nationwide conversation about the safety of political leaders, particularly on campaign trails. It has also raised concerns about the state of politics in one of Asia’s leading democracies, especially with the general elections looming in April 2024.