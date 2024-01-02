en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

South Korea’s Opposition Leader Stabbed Amidst a History of Political Violence

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 3:57 am EST
South Korea’s Opposition Leader Stabbed Amidst a History of Political Violence

Early morning January 2, 2024, Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party, was brutally attacked. The incident occurred during a visit to Busan, where he was abruptly stabbed in the neck. This shocking event, unfolding months before a national parliamentary election, is a chilling addition to South Korea’s history of political violence.

A History of Political Violence

Political violence is a disturbing thread woven into the fabric of South Korea’s history, dating back to its inception in 1948. Recently, the nation witnessed an alarming attack on Song Young-gil, Lee’s predecessor, who suffered a hammer blow to the head in 2022. The assailant’s motive was his dissatisfaction with South Korea-U.S. military exercises. Going back a few years, in 2015, then U.S. ambassador Mark Lippert was attacked with a fruit knife by a Korean nationalist protesting the same military exercises. In another notable incident, Park Geun-hye, who later ascended to the presidency, was stabbed at a political rally in 2006.

(Read Also: South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack)

The Attack on Lee Jae-myung

The assailant, posing as a supporter, approached Lee Jae-myung, then unexpectedly delivered a savage attack, stabbing him on the left side of his neck with a 20 to 30cm weapon. The attacker was promptly arrested at the scene, while Lee was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. President Yoon immediately denounced the attack and instructed local authorities to provide the best medical care and thoroughly investigate the incident.

(Read Also: South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack)

Political Repercussions and Global Events

This incident has sparked a wave of concern across South Korean society, which is already tense in anticipation of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Lee, known for his populist policies, has also faced corruption-related charges in the past. The country now waits anxiously for updates on Lee’s condition and the outcome of the investigation. Meanwhile, the world watches, as this event unfolds alongside other global incidents such as a devastating earthquake in Japan, visa waivers between Thailand and China, a former Myanmar police officer spying for the armed resistance, and the death of the renowned apartheid-era photographer Peter Magubane.

Read More

0
Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pakistan Election 2024: Uncertainty, Security Concerns, and Potential Coalitions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

A New Dawn in Heraklion: Transition of Leadership Marks a Fresh Chapter

By Safak Costu

NA-127: Returning Officer Advises Objector to Take Bilawal Bhutto Nomination Objection to ECP

By Mazhar Abbas

Tamil Nadu BJP Unveils Strategic Roadmap Ahead of 2024 Elections

By Rafia Tasleem

WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest ...
@Australia · 2 hours
WA Police Back Officer Involved in Controversial New Year's Eve Arrest ...
heart comment 0
Israel’s High Court Overturns ‘Reasonableness Limitation Law’ in Landmark Decision

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's High Court Overturns 'Reasonableness Limitation Law' in Landmark Decision
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack
Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Russia to Counter Foreign Cultural Expansion as it Assumes CIS Presidency
Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs

By BNN Correspondents

Wangphu Community Pleads for Government to Address Their Needs
Latest Headlines
World News
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
19 mins
The Cost of Life: A Young Man's Battle with Skin Cancer
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
43 mins
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
43 mins
University of Cincinnati Researchers Discover New Fibroid Treatment Pathways
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
48 mins
Revolutionary Method for Early Diagnosis of Cystic Echinococcosis Unveiled
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
56 mins
Maria Sakkari Triumphs in Unified Cup, Boosts Greek Tennis
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
1 hour
David Warner Appeals for Return of Missing Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
1 hour
Capsule Endoscopy Marks New Era in Paediatric Medicine in Ireland
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
1 hour
Unraveling the Complexity of High Haemoglobin Levels: Insights from Dr. Jennifer Grant
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
1 hour
The Unyielding Spirit of Joey: A Two-Year-Old's Battle with a Life-Threatening Disease
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
2 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
2 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
3 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
3 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
4 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
4 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
5 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
5 hours
ITV Channel's 2023 Programming: A Blend of News, Cultural Insights, and Historical Perspectives
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024
5 hours
Ring in the New: Global Celebrations Mark the Advent of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app