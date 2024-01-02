South Korea’s Opposition Leader Stabbed Amidst a History of Political Violence

Early morning January 2, 2024, Lee Jae-myung, leader of South Korea’s opposition Democratic Party, was brutally attacked. The incident occurred during a visit to Busan, where he was abruptly stabbed in the neck. This shocking event, unfolding months before a national parliamentary election, is a chilling addition to South Korea’s history of political violence.

A History of Political Violence

Political violence is a disturbing thread woven into the fabric of South Korea’s history, dating back to its inception in 1948. Recently, the nation witnessed an alarming attack on Song Young-gil, Lee’s predecessor, who suffered a hammer blow to the head in 2022. The assailant’s motive was his dissatisfaction with South Korea-U.S. military exercises. Going back a few years, in 2015, then U.S. ambassador Mark Lippert was attacked with a fruit knife by a Korean nationalist protesting the same military exercises. In another notable incident, Park Geun-hye, who later ascended to the presidency, was stabbed at a political rally in 2006.

The Attack on Lee Jae-myung

The assailant, posing as a supporter, approached Lee Jae-myung, then unexpectedly delivered a savage attack, stabbing him on the left side of his neck with a 20 to 30cm weapon. The attacker was promptly arrested at the scene, while Lee was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. President Yoon immediately denounced the attack and instructed local authorities to provide the best medical care and thoroughly investigate the incident.

Political Repercussions and Global Events

This incident has sparked a wave of concern across South Korean society, which is already tense in anticipation of the upcoming parliamentary elections. Lee, known for his populist policies, has also faced corruption-related charges in the past. The country now waits anxiously for updates on Lee's condition and the outcome of the investigation.

