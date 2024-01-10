South Korea’s Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Survives Assassination Attempt

In a shocking incident that has brought to light the depths of political polarization in South Korea, the main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, survived a premeditated assassination attempt. The attacker, known by his surname Kim, revealed his intention to eliminate Lee from the presidential race. The incident, which unfolded in Busan, is considered the most severe attack on a South Korean politician in nearly two decades and occurred ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 2024.

A Manifesto of Motives

The 66-year-old suspect had meticulously prepared for the attack for months, drafting an eight-page manifesto that spelled out his motivations. He intended this document to be made public post-attack. The suspect purchased a knife online and stalked Lee Jae-myung for months, marking a chilling determination in his intent.

A Narrow Escape

In a twist of fate, Lee Jae-myung narrowly escaped the fatal blow. Stabbed in the neck, he was rushed to the hospital and underwent a nearly two-hour surgery. The ordeal left a wound on his jugular vein, but he has since been released from the hospital, indicating a successful recovery. Lee, having lost the presidential election in 2022 by a slim margin, is currently facing corruption charges which he vehemently denies, attributing them to political revenge by the present government.

Deepening Polarization and Lingering Questions

This incident has brought the spotlight back on the deep-seated political divide in South Korea. The suspect, who has been indicted on a charge of attempted murder, claimed to have acted alone. However, the police also interrogated another man in his 70s who had been informed about the plan and entrusted with the attacker’s manifesto. As the investigation continues, the incident poses questions about the extent of political animosity in South Korea and the lengths to which individuals will go to prevent a political figure from gaining power.