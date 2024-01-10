South Korea’s Opposition Leader Calls for End to ‘Politics of Hate’ After Stabbing

Lee Jae-myung, chairman of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, has called for an end to the ‘warlike politics’ and the ‘politics of hatred’ following his recovery from a shocking stabbing attack. The incident occurred in Busan, where a man posing as an autograph-seeker stabbed him in the neck. After recuperating in a Seoul hospital, Lee addressed reporters and supporters, expressing hope that this horrific event could serve as a turning point towards ending confrontational politics in South Korea.

Condemning the Politics of Hate

Upon his discharge, Lee Jae-myung openly condemned the ‘politics of hate’ in South Korea. Referring to the attack as an ‘act of terror’ and a challenge to democracy, he expressed hope that the incident could be a landmark in restoring decent politics based on respect and co-existence. His sentiments were echoed by President Yoon Suk Yeol and politicians from both ruling and opposition parties, who widely condemned the attack.

Gratitude and Commitment

Lee took the opportunity to express his gratitude to the police, medical workers, and first responders who treated him. He further extended his thanks to the hospital staff, whose professionalism and care ensured his speedy recovery. Lee took this moment to reaffirm his commitment to his people, vowing to devote the rest of his life to serving them.

Political Repercussions

The stabbing incident has also stirred the political waters. Following the attack, the perpetrator expressed remorse for his actions. In a surprising turn of events, three members of the Democratic Party announced their departure from the party, citing disagreements over Lee’s leadership. This event has raised questions about the state of politics in South Korea and the future of Lee Jae-myung’s leadership.