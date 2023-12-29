South Korea’s Defense Minister Apologizes Over Dokdo Issue; Other Key Events Unfold

In a significant turn of events, South Korea’s Defense Minister, Shin Won-shik, issued an apology for an educational material that wrongly depicted Dokdo, South Korea’s easternmost islets, as disputed territory.

The material, part of the ‘Moral Strength Education Textbook’, caused widespread criticism and led the president to order immediate correction and recall. The erroneous material listed Dokdo among territorial disputes involving regional powers such as China, Russia, and Japan, potentially leading to military conflicts.

In response to the controversy, the defense ministry recalled all 20,000 copies of the textbooks, resulting in a loss of 40 million won ($31,000) of taxpayers’ money.

Political and Legal Developments

In other important developments, the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission revealed that Representative Kim Nam-kuk was responsible for nearly 90% of cryptocurrency trading among lawmakers, amounting to over 125.6 billion won in three years.

On a different note, the Ministry of Justice decided not to appeal a court ruling that invalidated a disciplinary suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol from 2020 when he was the prosecutor general.

Commemorating the Fallen and Reclaiming Land

South Korea also paid tribute to its fallen heroes with a joint enshrinement ceremony for unidentified Korean War remains at the Seoul National Cemetery.

Furthermore, the defense ministry announced the release of tens of millions of square meters of military facility protection zones for public use, marking a significant step towards repurposing government-held land.

Demographics and Economic Shifts

Meanwhile, the Bank of Korea reported North Korea’s fertility rate to be significantly lower than previous U.N. estimates, attributing economic factors and delayed marriages as possible reasons.

In an effort to attract high-earning foreigners, the government plans to roll out a ‘workation’ visa, allowing them to work remotely while traveling in South Korea, effective from January 1st of the forthcoming year.