en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts

In an innovative move to encourage public participation and expert opinion in policy-making, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a new approach to the annual policy briefings for 2024. Traditionally, these briefings were an opportunity for each ministry to outline their plans for the upcoming year. However, this year, the briefings will be organized around themes closely related to the public’s daily life.

Themed Sessions to Foster Public Engagement

Approximately 10 themed sessions are scheduled to kick off this week, each focusing on a specific theme pertinent to the public’s livelihood. The first session will concentrate on devising strategies to foster a vibrant economy. Subsequent sessions will delve into a broad range of issues, including housing, employment, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, public safety, caregiving, transportation, medical reform, media policy, demographic challenges, and energy policy.

Venues Relevant to the Topics

In an attempt to make the policy debates more engaging and relevant, the sessions will take place at locations that have a direct connection to the topics. For instance, the housing debate will be conducted at a redevelopment project site. Other locations may include industrial complexes, universities, and other settings that resonate with the theme of the session.

A Step Towards an Action-Oriented Government

This initiative is reflective of President Yoon’s commitment to creating an action-oriented and problem-solving government, as he emphasized in his New Year’s address. By involving the general public and experts in these sessions, the government aims to foster direct engagement and deliberation on policies that directly affect their lives. This innovative approach is expected to enhance inter-ministerial cooperation and ensure that the policies devised are in line with the needs and expectations of the public.

0
Politics Society South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization

By BNN Correspondents

Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition

By BNN Correspondents

Portland Police Bureau Combats Holiday Retail Theft, Faces Challenges

By BNN Correspondents

Tambaram Police Crack Down on Unauthorized Vehicle Racing: 442 Booked

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incid ...
@Ireland · 1 min
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incid ...
heart comment 0
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Launch Public Policy Briefings

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Launch Public Policy Briefings
Philadelphia Man Arrested for Theft and Forgery of Rent Checks and Money Orders

By Waqas Arain

Philadelphia Man Arrested for Theft and Forgery of Rent Checks and Money Orders
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State

By BNN Correspondents

Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
Latest Headlines
World News
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
32 seconds
Arnold Police Chief Retires Amid City Council Reorganization
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
53 seconds
Ireland's Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien Emphasises Progress Amid Critique of Opposition
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
1 min
Runners Embark on 1430km Journey to Historic Ram Temple Consecration
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
1 min
Sam Hubbard's Bold Commitment: Choosing Team Over Comfort
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
1 min
San Francisco 49ers Clinch No. 1 Seed and Home-Field Advantage in Playoffs
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
1 min
Memphis Grizzlies' Marcus Smart's Persistent Injury Amid Losing Streak
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
1 min
Ireland Plans Reforms in Homebuying Process Following Rathmoylan Incident
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
1 min
Mayor Carl Sheline Calls for Unity and Resilience in Inaugural Address
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
1 min
Nico Ali Walsh: Honouring Ali's Legacy While Carving His Own Path
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
43 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app