South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol Innovates Annual Policy Briefings, Invites Public and Experts

In an innovative move to encourage public participation and expert opinion in policy-making, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced a new approach to the annual policy briefings for 2024. Traditionally, these briefings were an opportunity for each ministry to outline their plans for the upcoming year. However, this year, the briefings will be organized around themes closely related to the public’s daily life.

Themed Sessions to Foster Public Engagement

Approximately 10 themed sessions are scheduled to kick off this week, each focusing on a specific theme pertinent to the public’s livelihood. The first session will concentrate on devising strategies to foster a vibrant economy. Subsequent sessions will delve into a broad range of issues, including housing, employment, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, public safety, caregiving, transportation, medical reform, media policy, demographic challenges, and energy policy.

Venues Relevant to the Topics

In an attempt to make the policy debates more engaging and relevant, the sessions will take place at locations that have a direct connection to the topics. For instance, the housing debate will be conducted at a redevelopment project site. Other locations may include industrial complexes, universities, and other settings that resonate with the theme of the session.

A Step Towards an Action-Oriented Government

This initiative is reflective of President Yoon’s commitment to creating an action-oriented and problem-solving government, as he emphasized in his New Year’s address. By involving the general public and experts in these sessions, the government aims to foster direct engagement and deliberation on policies that directly affect their lives. This innovative approach is expected to enhance inter-ministerial cooperation and ensure that the policies devised are in line with the needs and expectations of the public.