Economy

South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:21 pm EST
South Korean President Pledges Focus on Economic Recovery and Tangible Benefits

In a New Year address, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol pledged an unwavering commitment to economic recovery and reforms, assuring the public that the benefits of this recovery would be palpable. This commitment comes amidst the varied challenges that South Korea and the global economy at large are currently grappling with.

Addressing Public Livelihood and Economic Reforms

President Yoon emphasized the achievements of his administration and outlined his agenda for the coming year, which includes tackling issues such as high prices, low growth, and labor reforms. His administration is likely to implement policies aimed at stimulating growth, improving economic vitality, and bolstering the financial well-being of South Koreans. The president called for inclusivity and engagement, highlighting both the promises and potential dangers associated with his third year in office.

Stabilizing Prices and Ensuring Tangible Recovery

Yoon struck an optimistic tone about the economic outlook, promising to stabilize prices and implement major reforms in the pension, education, and labor sectors. He emphasized that pressure on prices is expected to ease further in 2024, and the government will take measures to ensure that the financially more vulnerable benefit from the pull back in inflation. This emphasis on tangible recovery is a key part of his broader agenda to strengthen the country’s economic standing.

Strengthening Defense and Focusing on Green Economy

In his address, President Yoon also pledged to complete a strengthened defense posture with the U.S. to counter North Korea’s growing armament, announcing an enhanced version of the South Korea U.S. extended deterrence scheme to be fully established within the first half of this year. In addition to these security measures, Yoon also aims to shift towards a green economy and strive for carbon neutrality by 2050, addressing the declining birth rate and associated economic challenges in the process.

