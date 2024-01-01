en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery

In his New Year address, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol underscored his commitment to ensuring that the nation’s economic recovery efforts will be palpable for all its citizens in the upcoming year. This pledge is part of a broader strategy designed to confront the economic challenges that South Korea currently faces, including the need for bolstered growth and enhanced living standards.

Shifting Focus Towards Public Livelihood

President Yoon emphasized the importance of the public and their livelihoods in his address, acknowledging the hardships experienced by the populace last year. He highlighted the achievements of his administration’s drive to reset foreign affairs and revive the economy. One of the key aspects of his economic strategy is the dismantling of ‘syndicate cartels’ and the implementation of reforms in labor, education, and pension systems. The President also mentioned plans to fortify the ‘extended deterrence’ regime, indicating a strengthened defense posture with the U.S.

Aiming for Economic Recovery and Sustainability

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has committed to steering the country towards economic recovery in the face of global economic challenges. This includes progressive economic policies, equitable distribution of economic benefits, and a shift towards a green economy. As part of this strategy, South Korea is intending to become carbon neutral by 2050, demonstrating a focus on renewable energy and green technologies.

Foreseeing Tangible Economic Recovery

President Yoon Suk-yeol has made assurances that the government’s economic recovery efforts will be tangibly experienced by its citizens in the coming year. He has pledged to implement a range of policy measures and reforms that will stimulate the economy, support businesses, and provide relief to individuals who have been impacted by economic hardships. The commitment to make the economic recovery tangible suggests initiatives that directly impact citizens’ lives, such as job creation schemes and financial aid.

0
Economy Politics South Korea
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Victoria Ushers in 2024 with a Wave of Tax Increases and Charge Hikes

By Geeta Pillai

Global Leaders Echo Unity and Peace in New Year's Messages

By BNN Correspondents

Nationwide College Enrollment Continues to Decline: Unraveling the Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

Singapore Dodges Recession in 2023, Warns of Global Uncertainty

By Waqas Arain

2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention ...
@Business · 43 mins
2024: The Year of Health Care Premiums and Employee Retention ...
heart comment 0
Portugal’s Madeira Region Announces Increase in Minimum Wage Rates

By BNN Correspondents

Portugal's Madeira Region Announces Increase in Minimum Wage Rates
The Looming $117 Billion Office Building Loan Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb for the U.S. Economy

By Waqas Arain

The Looming $117 Billion Office Building Loan Crisis: A Ticking Time Bomb for the U.S. Economy
A Year of Change: New Zealand’s 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts

By Mazhar Abbas

A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
New Zealand Grapples with a Surge in Collective Debt: An Overview

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand Grapples with a Surge in Collective Debt: An Overview
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
27 seconds
Trump's Rhetoric of Vengeance Resonates with Iowa Republicans: A Deep Dive into the Polls
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
1 min
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol Sets Course with Key Reforms
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
4 mins
South Korea and U.S. to Fortify Extended Deterrence Regime Amid Rising North Korean Threats
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
4 mins
Philippines' Bataan Launches Blue Zone Project to Boost Life Expectancy
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
4 mins
Poland Advances to United Cup Quarter-finals: Iga Swiatek Leads the Charge
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
6 mins
Ontario Cities Welcome First Newborns of 2024 Amidst New Year Celebrations
Hamas Rejects Israeli 'Voluntary Migration' Proposal for Gaza Palestinians
6 mins
Hamas Rejects Israeli 'Voluntary Migration' Proposal for Gaza Palestinians
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mild Ankle Sprain
8 mins
Eagles' Playoff Prospects Hang in Balance as DeVonta Smith Suffers Mild Ankle Sprain
Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs
9 mins
Tragic Loss Highlights the Dilemma of Private Healthcare Costs
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
43 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
44 mins
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
1 hour
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
1 hour
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
2 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
2 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
3 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app