Economy

South Korean President Commits to Tangible Economic Recovery in 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:46 pm EST
In his New Year address, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol made a firm commitment to ensuring that the country’s economic recovery is felt by its citizens in 2024. This pledge, made against a backdrop of economic challenges similar to those faced by many countries, highlights the administration’s focus on the well-being of the populace and the intention to implement policies that translate macroeconomic improvements into real-world benefits for individuals and families.

A Focus on Public Livelihood

In his address, President Yoon underscored the hardships faced by the public and pledged to carry out reforms in labor, education, and pensions. He also vowed to continue to break up syndicate cartels and root out vested interests. These actions, President Yoon stressed, are aimed at improving the livelihoods of the general public and ensuring that the administration’s goals benefit the public inclusively.

Economic Recovery Amidst Challenges

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong has previously warned about the financial risks of prolonged monetary tightening and the need to prepare for potential financial instability. In response, President Yoon Suk-yeol has promised to provide liquidity support, even as Taeyoung Engineering & Construction’s recent announcement of debt restructuring caused market jitters. President Yoon stated that pressure on prices is expected to ease further in 2024 and that the government will take measures to ensure the financially more vulnerable benefit from a pull back in inflation.

Reforms and Future Plans

President Yoon Suk-yeol has also announced major reforms in the pension, education, and labor sectors, as well as an enhanced version of the South Korea-U.S. extended deterrence scheme. His administration has set an ambitious goal to transition towards a green economy, aiming for carbon neutrality by 2050. His address also highlighted the upcoming general election in April and reiterated the need for the administration’s goals to benefit the public inclusively, regardless of political alignment.

