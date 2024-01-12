en English
Politics

South Korean PM Han Duck-soo to Attend WEF in Davos, Focuses on ‘Rebuilding Trust’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:12 am EST
South Korea’s Prime Minister, Han Duck-soo, has announced his attendance at the forthcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

The announcement, made on January 12, revealed that the Prime Minister will depart on Monday to join the annual global assembly of leaders from both the governmental and business sectors.

The forum this year pivots on the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust’, with Han slated to participate in several sessions focused on restoring faith in global regimes.

In these discussions, he will articulate South Korea’s perspective and vision on the topic, shedding light on the country’s approach to establishing trust in a rapidly changing world.

BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

