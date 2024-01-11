en English
Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Survives Assassination Attempt: An Alarm for Rising Political Extremism

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:22 pm EST
In a disturbing display of political polarization, a 66-year-old man, identified by local media solely by his surname Kim, was taken into custody in South Korea for the attempted assassination of a prominent political figure, Lee Jae-myung. The leader of the liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition leader, Lee has been an influential presence in South Korean politics. This incident has sparked concerns about the rising potential for violent political extremism and the safety of public figures in the nation.

Plot to Kill the Opposition Leader

The police disclosed that Kim had meticulously planned the assault over several months and had penned an eight-page manifesto detailing his intentions of thwarting Lee from ever assuming the presidency. Kim had even requested a friend to distribute his manifesto to relatives and the media post his attack.

A Close Encounter with Death

On January 2, in the southern city of Busan, Lee was approached by a man pretending to be a supporter asking for his autograph. In a shocking turn of events, the man stabbed Lee in the neck with a knife, revealing his true intent to kill Lee and prevent him from becoming the country’s president. After undergoing surgery and eight days of treatment, Lee was discharged from Seoul National University Hospital.

Call for Political Reconciliation

Upon his discharge, Lee made a rallying cry for the end of ‘warlike politics’ and a return to mutual respect in politics. The leader expressed his desire for an end to ‘politics of hatred’, signaling a pressing need for political unity in the face of escalating hostility.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

