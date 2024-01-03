en English
Politics

South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Shocking Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:29 am EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Shocking Attack

In a shocking incident, South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was stabbed in the neck during a visit to Busan by an unidentified assailant who posed as a supporter. The gruesome attack, broadcasted on live television, has rattled the nation and raised serious concerns about the safety of political figures.

Political Violence in South Korea

Lee, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition party, was airlifted to Seoul for surgery after sustaining damage to his jugular vein. The assailant, a 67-year-old man identified only by his surname Kim, confessed to police that his intention was to kill Lee. Such overt acts of political violence are not new to South Korea, but the brazenness of this attack has exposed the intensifying confrontation between political parties and the disappearing bipartisan cooperation.

Implications of the Attack

The attack has prompted calls for better protection for politicians and raised questions about the safety of political figures during campaigns. Lee’s party has dubbed the incident a terrorist attack and a threat to democracy, reflecting the growing social and political challenges the nation is grappling with, including an increase in crimes by alienated individuals with extreme views and a weakening capacity for political negotiation.

The Victim and the Aftermath

Lee, who narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election, has been a vocal critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policies and is currently under investigation for alleged corruption. Lee remains hospitalized in intensive care, and his recovery is being closely monitored. The attack has been condemned by both his party and rivals, which underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for swift action.

Politics South Korea United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

