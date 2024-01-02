South Korean Opposition Leader Stabbed in Public Attack

In a shocking turn of events, Lee Jae-myung, the opposition leader of South Korea, who narrowly missed becoming president in 2022, was stabbed in the neck during a visit to the proposed airport site in Busan. The assailant, an unidentified individual requesting an autograph from Lee, lunged at him with an 18cm knife. The incident, which occurred amid a crowd, was captured in video and photo, showing Lee collapsing to the ground, thrust back by the sudden attack.

Immediate Aftermath and Medical Care

Lee was promptly taken to Pusan National University Hospital for initial medical care. The stab wound, while alarming, was determined as non-life-threatening. This led to Lee being transferred to Seoul National University Hospital via helicopter for further treatment. The attacker, a man born in 1957, was subdued by party officials and law enforcement officers present on the scene. The 18cm knife, a weapon of choice that he had purchased online, was confiscated.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

The motive behind this sudden attack is currently under scrutiny, with local media reporting that the police will seek an attempted murder charge against the assailant. Meanwhile, Lee is on trial for alleged bribery connected to a development project during his tenure as the mayor of Seongnam, a charge he vehemently denies.

Political Violence in South Korea

This incident has raised concerns about political violence in South Korea. Despite having strict gun control laws, the country’s political landscape has seen several high-profile attacks on political figures in the past. The incident comes as the country gears up for the next parliamentary elections scheduled for April.