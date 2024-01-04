South Korean Opposition Leader Recovers Post-Surgery After Knife Attack

South Korean opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, is recuperating post-surgery following a knife attack in the southern city of Busan. The assailant, posing as a supporter, targeted Lee’s neck, severing a major vein and prompting immediate medical intervention. The incident has triggered fresh concerns over the safety of political figures in South Korea, a nation with stringent gun controls, yet a history marred by political violence.

The Attack and Its Aftermath

Lee was visiting a prospective airport site in Busan when he was attacked. Initially hospitalized in intensive care, he has since been moved to a regular bed and is reported to be in stable condition. The suspect, a 67-year-old man, was apprehended by the police and confessed to attempting to kill Lee. The weapon used in the attack was reportedly purchased online.

The Political Impact

As the leader of the Democratic Party, Lee is a vocal critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol and his conservative party. The attack has further polarized South Korea’s political landscape, intensifying the divide between conservatives and liberals. Lee was scheduled to attend a New Year meeting, which he could not due to the assault.

Lee’s Health and Future Prospects

Lee, a former progressive lawyer, is known for his populist policies and is a potential candidate for the presidency when Yoon’s single term concludes in 2027. Lee is currently recuperating in an intensive care unit at Seoul National University Hospital after undergoing surgery for internal jugular vein reconstruction. His health status, however, has not been further disclosed. President Yoon, despite being at odds politically, has ordered an investigation into the attack and instructed that Lee be given the best available care.

