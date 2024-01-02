en English
Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:31 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:50 am EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Shocking Attack

In an alarming turn of events, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s opposition party, fell victim to a brutal stabbing attack in Busan on January 2, 2024. The episode, which unfolded at a construction site, saw a man feigning support for Lee suddenly strike him in the neck, while the political figure was engaged in an interaction with journalists and supporters.

Details of the Attack

The assailant, donning a hat bearing pro-Lee slogans, had approached the 59-year-old politician under the guise of soliciting an autograph. Lee sustained a wound on his neck but remained conscious and was immediately transported to a local hospital. Following initial emergency treatment, he was airlifted to Seoul for surgery. The medical intervention was reported to be non-life-threatening.

A Brutal Assault on a Prominent Figure

Lee Jae-myung is a significant figure on the South Korean political landscape. Known for his rags-to-riches journey from a child factory worker to the forefront of political power, Lee narrowly lost to conservative Yoon Suk Yeol in the 2022 presidential election. Despite being embroiled in various scandals, including allegations of corruption and bribery, Lee has consistently denied these accusations and is expected to run for president again in 2027.

Reactions and Consequences

The attack on Lee has been universally condemned. Members of his Democratic Party have voiced their outrage, as has President Yoon Suk Yeol, who emphasized that violence has no place in society. The incident has raised questions about political violence in South Korea, a nation with a history of similar attacks on political figures. The attacker was promptly arrested at the scene, but his motives remain undisclosed, adding a layer of mystery to this shocking incident.

Crime Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

