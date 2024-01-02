South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Public Visit

In a shocking turn of events, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, was attacked during a public visit to Busan. The assailant, who approached under the pretense of requesting an autograph, stabbed Lee in the neck and was swiftly apprehended at the scene.

A Brutal Attack

The incident occurred as Lee was touring the construction site of a new airport on Gadeok Island in Busan. As he engaged with journalists during a question-and-answer session, a man suddenly attacked him, stabbing him on the left side of his neck. The severity of Lee’s injuries was not immediately known. Images that quickly circulated on social media showed Lee lying on the ground with a cloth pressed to his neck, surrounded by officials.

Political Violence in South Korea

South Korea has a history of political violence involving various types of weapons, with past incidents involving knives. This situation raises concerns about the safety of political figures in the country, particularly as the next general election approaches in April 2024.

Lee Jae-myung: A Controversial Figure

Lee Jae-myung, who rose to political stardom partly by playing up his rags-to-riches tale, is a controversial figure in South Korean politics. He lost the 2022 presidential elections to current President Yoon Suk-yeol by only a 0.73% difference in votes, marking it as the closest presidential race in the country’s history. However, his bid for the top office was overshadowed by a string of scandals.

This shocking assault on Lee has drawn the attention of the world, and the consequences of this incident remain to be seen. President Yoon has called the attack on Lee ‘unacceptable’, echoing the sentiments of many who believe that political differences should never justify violence.