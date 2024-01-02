South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Press Interaction

In a shocking turn of events, Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party, was gravely injured in a stabbing incident in Busan, South Korea. The attack occurred during a press interaction, leaving the political figure in a serious condition. The assailant, detained promptly at the scene, has given a chilling reminder of South Korea’s past encounters with political violence.

Stabbing Incident at Press Interaction

While engaging in a question and answer session with journalists, Lee, a prominent figure in South Korea’s political landscape, was stabbed on the left side of his neck. The severity of the injuries was unclear immediately after the incident. However, images showing Lee on the ground, clutching a cloth to his neck, painted a dire picture of the situation.

Immediate Response and Hospitalization

Lee was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, and he remained conscious during the transition. The unidentified assailant, who managed to breach security and attack him, was apprehended on the spot. The circumstances leading to the incident remain obscure, and an investigation is currently underway.

Political Strife and Violence in South Korea

Prior to the attack, Lee had been visiting the construction site of a new airport on Gadeok Island. The incident has elicited strong reactions from across the political spectrum, with President Yoon labelling the attack on Lee ‘unacceptable’. South Korea has a history of dealing with political violence. Notably, a conservative opposition party leader was a victim of a knife attack in 2006. This assault on Lee marks another disturbing chapter in the nation’s political narrative.