Politics

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 11:07 am EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit

In a shocking incident, South Korea’s opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, was subjected to a stabbing attack during a visit to Busan. Lee, who is a former mayor of Seongnam and governor of Gyeonggi province, was assessing a proposed location for a new airport when a 67-year-old man, posing as a fan, stabbed him on the left side of his neck. The assailant was quickly apprehended by Democratic Party officials and police.

Emergency Treatment and Transfer to Seoul

Following the attack, Lee received immediate medical attention in Busan and was later transferred to a hospital in Seoul for further surgery. Despite the critical nature of the injury, the former presidential candidate is now recuperating in the intensive care unit after a successful two-hour operation involving vascular reconstruction and the removal of blood clots.

(Read Also: South Korea’s Opposition Leader Stabbed: An Act of Terrorism or Political Vendetta?)

Reaction from the Presidential Office

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who narrowly defeated Lee in the 2022 presidential election, expressed deep concern over the incident and ordered a thorough investigation. The attack has been condemned as an act of ‘political terror’ and a threat to democracy, resonating across the nation’s political spectrum. The incident has led to both parties urging members to refrain from comments that could further inflame the tense political climate.

(Read Also: South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination)

Corruption Charges and Political Implications

The attack comes at a time when Lee, known for his anti-elitist stance and self-made success story, faces corruption allegations. Despite the charges, Lee’s supporters see him as a reformist hero capable of challenging establishment politics, eradicating corruption, and addressing increasing economic inequality. The incident has deepened the conservative-liberal divide in South Korea and comes ahead of a parliamentary election in April, adding a layer of complexity to the political landscape.

0
Politics South Korea Terrorism
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

