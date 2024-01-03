en English
Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Busan Visit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:05 am EST
On January 2, 2024, a shocking incident shook the South Korean political scene as Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party, was stabbed in the neck in Busan. The 59-year-old politician was assaulted by a 67-year-old man who initially approached him under the guise of asking for an autograph.

Assault Details and Lee’s Condition

Lee’s attacker wielded an 18-centimeter knife that he had reportedly purchased online. Despite the severity of the violence, Lee remained conscious after the incident and was not critically wounded. However, the attack caused serious bleeding and potentially damaged his jugular vein. After receiving emergency treatment in Busan, Lee was airlifted to a hospital in Seoul where he underwent a two-hour operation for vascular reconstruction and removal of blood clots.

Perpetrator Subdued and Detained

Following the sudden assault, party officials promptly subdued the attacker who was later detained by the police. Investigations are currently underway to ascertain the motive behind this shocking act of violence. The Democratic Party has vehemently condemned the attack, labeling it as a terrorist act and a threat to democracy. They have called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

Lee Jae-myung: A Vocal Critic and a Figure of Controversy

Lee has been a prominent figure in South Korean politics, known for his self-made background and anti-elitist stance. He rose to prominence following a major corruption scandal in 2016-17. He has been an ardent critic of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s policies, particularly since he narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election. Lee also faces allegations of corruption related to his tenure as the mayor of Seongnam, accusations he staunchly denies, attributing them instead to a political vendetta by Yoon’s government.

In conclusion, the stabbing of Lee Jae-myung has sent shockwaves throughout South Korea, underscoring the tense political climate in the country. As Lee recovers from his injuries, the nation waits anxiously for further developments in this case.

Crime Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

