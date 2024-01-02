en English
Crime

South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:19 am EST
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck During Attack

On the morning of January 2, 2024, a shocking event unfolded in Busan, South Korea. Lee Jae-myung, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition party, was abruptly attacked at a construction site. The attacker, masquerading as a supporter, approached Lee amidst a crowd of journalists and supporters and inflicted a wound to his neck with a knife-like weapon. Despite the sudden onslaught, Lee remained conscious, and the injury was not severe. He was immediately whisked away to a local university hospital before being transferred to Seoul National University Hospital for surgery.

Attack Sparks Nationwide Concern

The assailant was promptly apprehended at the scene, but his motive remains undisclosed. This incident has been widely condemned, with members of Lee’s Democratic Party deeming it an act of terror and a severe threat to the democratic fabric of the country. President Yoon Suk Yeol, in expressing deep concern, reiterated that such acts of violence should never be tolerated in a democratic society.

Lee Jae-myung: A Controversial Figure

Lee Jae-myung is no stranger to controversy. Born into poverty and rising to political prominence from his humble beginnings as a child factory worker, Lee’s story is one of rags-to-riches. He narrowly lost the 2022 presidential election to Yoon in a close contest and is expected to try his luck again in the 2027 presidential race. However, his political journey has been tainted by multiple scandals, including allegations of bribery and breach of duty, all of which he categorically denies. In August, he embarked on a hunger strike against the government’s policies, landing in the hospital after enduring for 19 days.

Political Violence: A Recurring Nightmare

This is not the first incidence of political violence in South Korea. High-profile attacks on political figures have plagued the nation in the past. The attack on Lee brings back memories of a similar incident from 2006 when a conservative opposition party leader was attacked with a knife. The recurrence of these violent episodes raises deep-seated concerns about the safety of politicians and the overall implications for South Korea’s democracy.

Crime Politics South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

